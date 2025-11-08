Mission Accomplished: How SkillBridge Opens Doors from the Battlefield to the Border

"Lead, follow, or get out of the way." This mantra, attributed to Thomas Paine, guided U.S. Navy veteran Richard Farias through high stakes combat operations during his military career. Today, it still echoes in his day-to-day work, only now, his battlefield has shifted to the borders and ports of the United States.

Richard Farias

For Farias, a seasoned veteran who thrived under pressure, the highlight of his military service was clear: “Conducting combat operations with some of the most talented individuals the military had to offer.” That camaraderie, intensity, and mission focus left a lasting impression—and when it came time to transition to civilian life, he sought out a career that matched the pace and purpose he had known in uniform.

Enter the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge program and an opportunity with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that would prove eye-opening in the best way.

“My SkillBridge internship was insightful,” Farias recalled. “There were a lot of parallels between the military and CBP, but what stood out most was the instant mission completion and gratification—whether it was supporting National Special Security Events or collaborating with federal and intelligence community partners, the results were tangible and immediate.”

During his internship with the Incident Management Branch within CBP Watch, Farias was thrust into critical national operations, including supporting the 2025 Presidential Inauguration. He developed open-source intelligence protocols, crafted exercise support frameworks to elevate border security readiness, and collaborated with partners across the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to enhance communication interoperability.

“I interacted both horizontally and vertically within CBP,” Farias said. “It gave me a true understanding of the agency’s procedures, terminology, and overall mission.”

The door to this opportunity opened thanks to a recommendation from another veteran already working within CBP. That simple referral led Farias to Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s national Veterans Employment Program Manager (VEPM).

“I connected with Jeff via email,” Farias noted. “He was professional, clear about expectations, and provided support every step of the way.”

The DoD SkillBridge internship with CBP not only eased Farias’s transition—it accelerated it.

“SkillBridge gave the hiring manager a trial run,” he explained. “They could evaluate my experience, attitude, and cultural fit before making a hiring decision. On my end, I got a chance to decide if CBP was truly right for me. It’s a win-win for both sides.”

And perhaps most importantly, it sidestepped the overwhelming competition on USAJOBS, where federal job postings routinely draw hundreds of applicants. With DoD SkillBridge, Farias was his only competition.

His advice for transitioning service members?

“Take full advantage of the SkillBridge opportunity,” he said. “It allows you to demonstrate your value and gain clarity about your future in federal service.”

Today, Farias is not only a CBP success story—he’s a living testament to the power of DoD SkillBridge to change lives, missions, and futures.

CBP is proud to support dedicated veterans like Farias in their continued commitment to serving and protecting our nation.

If you’re ready to take the next step in your career through the DoD SkillBridge program, contact Jeffrey Jack, CBP national VEPM, at Jeffrey.R.Jack@cbp.dhs.gov.

