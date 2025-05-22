CBP reminds pharmaceutical trade community of their legal obligations in light of ‘most-favored-nation' drug-pricing requirements

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection reminds the trade community that under the Trump Administration's Executive Order, “Delivering Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has published price targets for prescription drugs to lower health care costs for Americans.

Declaring incorrect value on import or export documentation submitted to CBP is considered trade evasion, and CBP will pursue any violations to the fullest extent possible. Such violations may be reported to CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System.

For the latest CBP Office of Trade updates and guidance, follow us on X @CBPTradeGov and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cbp-office-of-trade.

-CBP-