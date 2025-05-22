Unresponsive Diver Rescued by Air and Marine Agents

Jupiter, Fla. – Earlier this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents responded to a distress call from a local dive charter boat concerning an unresponsive diver that surfaced.

On May 19, Marine Interdiction Agents (MIA) onboard a Coastal Interceptor Vessel (CIV) from the West Palm Beach Marine unit were alerted to a distress call from a dive boat nearby that was requesting urgent medical attention for an unresponsive diver that had surfaced. Once alongside the dive boat, MIAs carried the female victim over the gunnel and into the CIV. Agents were able to keep oxygen flowing to the diver at a heavy rate while making an emergency run into Jupiter Inlet while also coordinating for a medical handoff at the local boat ramp.

The patient was successfully transferred to an EMS crew and transported to St. Mary's Trauma Center for further care. The quick response actions of the Marine Interdiction Agents and the high-speed and maneuverability of the CIV were instrumental in this life-saving effort.

Southeast Region Executive Director Andres Blanco emphasized the importance of teamwork and a coordinated response, saying, “I am incredibly proud of the professionalism and swift actions from our Marine Interdiction Agents in saving the life of this diver. This event further demonstrates the complexities of our mission while patrolling our nation’s borders."

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.