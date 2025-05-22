WYDOT announces Driver Services software upgrade with public self-service features

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is excited to announce some major upgrades coming to Driver Services operations statewide this summer.

Work replacing the agency’s current Revenue Information System is almost complete. The RIS software is used by Driver Services to complete almost any task, including issuing driver licenses, compiling driver records, and managing driving privileges after legal actions from commercial driving penalties or convictions like driving impaired. Additionally, law enforcement and the Wyoming Highway Patrol use this system, along with other agency and government programs around the state.

Through RIS, WYDOT alone serves more than 1,000 people per day, on average. The only issue with the current software? It’s almost 40 years old. RIS was implemented in Wyoming in 1986.

“RIS is outdated, and it’s become almost impossible for our IT team to maintain it,” said Driver Services Program Manager Misty Zimmerman. “Our new software, MAX, will be much more efficient for Driver Services employees and for the citizens of Wyoming.”

WYDOT’s upgrade to MAX also offers more opportunities for the public to conduct some services without having to step foot in a Driver Services office.

The public-facing arm of MAX, oneWYO, will offer many online self-service options, including renewing a driver license, ordering a driving record, scheduling an appointment for a driving test, and more. That means shorter lines for those who do have to go into a Driver Services office, and less time away from work, family and other obligations for the general public.

“We all know the stereotypes commonly associated with visiting ‘the DMV’,” said Zimmerman. “MAX and oneWYO are our latest tools to fight those stereotypes in Wyoming.”

MAX and oneWYO are expected to go live later this summer; more updates to come, including announcements regarding office closures for training and software rollout.

The total cost to upgrade RIS to the new system is about $20 million. The Wyoming Legislature passed House Bill 254 in 2021 authorizing WYDOT to pursue a new software system. In August 2023, the project team selected the proposal from Kyndryl, an IT service management company, and AstreaX, who recently partnered to implement a similar system in Arizona.