Renaissance Healthcare for Women Announces Exclusive Wellness Packages for Women

MOUNTAIN VIEW , CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance Healthcare for Women is dedicated to empowering women through innovative wellness solutions that prioritize physical strength, comfort, and overall well-being. As part of their commitment to supporting women’s health, Renaissance Healthcare for Women is offering exclusive package deals designed to enhance muscle strength, core stability, and pelvic wellness—all with no surgery, no medication, and no downtime.Innovative Solutions for Women’s HealthMany women experience challenges related to muscle weakness, pelvic discomfort, or core instability, which can impact their daily lives and overall quality of life. Renaissance Healthcare for Women addresses these concerns with advanced, non-invasive treatments tailored to promote physical strength and well-being. Emsella + Emsculpt PackageFor those experiencing urine leakage, core weakness, or looking to reduce fat while building muscle, the Emsella and Emsculpt combination is an ideal solution. These treatments, performed twice weekly for three consecutive weeks, are designed to strengthen the pelvic floor and core muscles while sculpting the body.- Special Price: $7,000 (Regularly $8,400)- Benefits: Reduced urine leakage, improved core strength, enhanced muscle toneEmsella + EmFemme PackageFor women dealing with intimate dryness, discomfort during intimacy, or urinary incontinence, the EmFemme and Emsella combo offers a gentle and effective approach to pelvic wellness. The non-invasive treatment regimen, conducted twice weekly for three weeks, supports intimate integrity and comfort.- Special Price: $4,500 (Regularly $5,600)- Benefits: Restored intimate health, increased comfort during intercourse, improved pelvic muscle functionWellness for Two: Friend & Family PackageSharing the journey to better health can make it more enjoyable. This package encourages women to bring a friend, sister, or partner to join in the wellness experience. Enjoy 30 minutes of shared rejuvenation during six weekly sessions.- Special Price: $5,000 total (Regularly $6,000)- Emsculpt: Tone up abdominal muscles and reduce abdominal fat while sharing the wellness journey.- Benefits: Increased motivation, muscle toning, shared health goals- Note: Both participants must attend sessions together.Prioritizing Personal WellnessAt Renaissance Healthcare for Women, taking care of your body is not a luxury—it’s an essential part of leading a healthy, fulfilling life. Whether you’re looking to improve core strength, enhance pelvic health, or simply feel more confident in your own body, these packages are designed to deliver results without invasive procedures or extended recovery time.To learn more or schedule an appointment, individuals can call Renaissance Healthcare for Women at 650-988-7830.

