The Buccaneer Named Among Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide in TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards

ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buccaneer is proud to announce it has been recognized as a 2025 Travelers’ Choice Award winner, placing it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide on TripAdvisor. This distinction celebrates businesses that consistently deliver exceptional hospitality and service, based on feedback from travelers and guests around the globe.The honor is especially meaningful because it’s awarded by TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, and reflects genuine, first-hand reviews submitted by guests over a 12-month period. These insights provide a trusted and reliable measure of quality, making the Travelers’ Choice Awards a true reflection of the experience’s guests value most.“This award is a heartfelt honor for our entire team,” said Elizabeth Armstrong, owner of The Buccaneer. “We are grateful to our guests who take the time to share their memories. It’s a privilege to continue welcoming new and returning travelers to our resort, and we remain committed to the personalized hospitality that has defined The Buccaneer for generations.”As the Caribbean’s longest-running resort under continuous family ownership, The Buccaneer combines historical charm with modern comfort across 340 oceanfront acres. With three beaches, gracious accommodations, and a legacy of personalized service, the resort offers a unique and inviting escape on the island of St. Croix.###About The Buccaneer: Celebrating more than 75 years as a leading Caribbean beach and golf resort, The Buccaneer, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. The Buccaneer, which has been family-owned and operated for three generations, has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of “World’s Best” accolades over the years. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort features a three-hundred-and-forty-acre hideaway experience, three secluded beaches, three ocean inspired restaurants, a tennis club and an eighteen-hole golf course. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. 134 guestrooms and suites are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. All accommodations feature a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visit www.thebuccaneer.com Instagram: @thebuccaneerstcroixFacebook: @thebuccaneerstcroixYouTube: @thebuccaneerstcroixMedia Contact: Portfolio Marketing Group, Nana Delatour, Email: nana.d@pmgroup.bz

