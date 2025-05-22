Submit Release
STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON US HOUSE PASSAGE OF “ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL” 

“The approval of the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' in the House is a significant win for American agriculture. This budget reconciliation package, championed by President Trump, includes vital Farm Bill provisions that help tackle the increasing farming costs and pursue a more sustainable fiscal future for the nation. 

I congratulate my fellow Texan and House Budget Committee Chairman Representative Jodey Arrington for his steady and consistent leadership in advocating for enhanced support for the Federal Crop Insurance Program, necessary reforms to SNAP, and investments in trade promotion. Texans can take pride in seeing Congress take action to protect and advance American agriculture, all while restoring fiscal responsibility in Washington, D.C.”

