CCS Continues Legacy of Excellence with 11th Year on CRN’s Top 500 List

CCS

CRN’s Solution Provider 500 Highlights Leading Technology Channel Partners Across North America

This achievement reflects the trust our clients place in us and the strong partnerships we’ve built over the years.” — Jay Whitchurch, CEO CCS

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS ( Custom Computer Specialists ), a leading, national technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN a brand of The Channel Company, has named CCS to its 2025 Solution Provider 500 list for the eleventh year. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking, by revenue, of the leading Technology channel partner organizations across North America. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and Technology consultants, and is a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.CCS has established itself as a trusted leader in delivering secure, high-performance technology solutions. With deep-rooted expertise spanning over four decades, CCS excels in designing, managing, and optimizing technology infrastructure tailored to each client’s specific needs. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and client service, the CCS team empowers organizations through cutting-edge technology and unwavering support, driving meaningful outcomes and long-term success."We are truly honored to be recognized by CRN for the eleventh year in a row," said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS. "This achievement reflects the trust our clients place in us and the strong partnerships we’ve built over the years. Our team remains focused on understanding our clients' unique challenges and delivering technology solutions that help them succeed, grow, and stay ahead in an ever-changing digital landscape. We’re proud to serve as a long-term technology partner, helping our clients navigate complexity with confidence and clarity."“The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500.”The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 , beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS' extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Technology Service; and Best Places to Work, and Best Places to Work in Technology. Learn more at www.customonline.com About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com @2025 the Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

