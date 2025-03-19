CCS Wins Best Cyber Security & Best Computer Services in Best of Long Island 2025 for the Fourth Year in a Row

More than a million votes were tallied for Long Island’s favorites in the 20th annual Best of LI 2025 contest and CCS is honored to have been selected.

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS (“Custom Computer Specialists”) a leading IT services provider, announced today that the organization has been voted Best Cyber Security and Best Computer Services in the Four Leaf Best of Long Island contest for the fourth consecutive year.“I am truly honored that CCS has once again been voted Best Cyber Security and Best Computer Services on Long Island," said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS. "Serving our clients across Long Island and beyond is a privilege, and this recognition is a testament to the trust our clients and community place in us. As organizations face growing cyber threats, CCS remains committed to being their trusted partner for strategic planning, prevention, remediation, and recovery. This award reflects the confidence Long Islanders have in our dedicated team and the exceptional technology solutions we provide."More than a million votes were tallied for Long Island’s favorites in the 20th annual Best of LI 2025 contest, which is conducted each year by Schneps Media, and sponsored by Four Leaf, formerly Bethpage Federal Credit Union. This award is highly sought after because it is an affirmation from the community that the winning organizations are the best in their field.Potential candidates who would like to be part of CCS’s great team are encouraged to visit the careers page at customonline.com, and to follow CCS on LinkedIn and X. For more information on open positions, please call our recruiting group at 800.598.8989.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS' extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; Global MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Technology Service; and Best Places to Work, and Best Places to Work in Technology. Learn more at www.customonline.com

