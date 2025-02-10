CCS Named to CRN’s MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 Category

CRN’s MSP 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America

As demand for advanced technology solutions accelerates, CCS will continue to expand its offerings and drive innovation, ensuring our clients stay competitive in this evolving digital landscape” — Jay Whitchurch, CEO

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS ( Custom Computer Specialists ), a technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized CCS to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the 2025 in the Elite 150 category. list for the tenth year.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers. In addition, these solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources."We are honored to be recognized by CRN as part of the Elite 150 category on the MSP 500 list," said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS. "This achievement reflects our strong market expansion and growth, and unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge managed service solutions that help our clients maximize their IT investments. As demand for advanced technology solutions accelerates, CCS will continue to expand its offerings and drive innovation, ensuring our clients stay competitive in this evolving digital landscape."“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS' extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Technology Service; and Best Places to Work, and Best Places to Work in Technology. Learn more at www.customonline.com About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

