OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oshkosh Country Club announced today that Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the 5th Annual OCC Golf Classic on Friday, June 13, a prestigious event hosted by T.J. Rodgers and featuring Packers’ Pro Bowl Offensive Line Elgton Jenkins. The charity event promises to be a memorable day of golf, fun, and fantastic food by TJ’s Highland Steakhouse.Murphy’s career is astonishing for its breadth of experience and impact. He started as an undrafted safety from Colgate University and was signed by the Washington Redskins, playing in two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl XVII in 1983. That same year he won Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for leading the NFL in interceptions. A year later, he went back to school and earned an MBA from Georgetown University and, in 1988, a law degree from Georgetown University.But Murphy wasn’t through with professional football. And football certainly wasn’t through with him. Murphy came on board as the President and CEO of the Packers in January 2008. During his tenure, the Packers won Super Bowl XLV in 2011 and made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons through 2016. Also during that stretch, quarterback Aaron Rodgers won four MVP awards. Murphy led the team with a steady hand, hiring only one new head coach, Matt LaFleur, and one new general manager, Brian Gutekunst.Murphy plans to retire from the Packers in July — making his participation in this year’s charity Golf Classic particularly poignant. But he won’t stray far from golf. Murphy and his wife, Laurie, own the Maxwelton Braes Golf Course in Door County and plan to preserve it. He is donating his emcee fee to JAS House, the “Journey to Adult Success” charity Laurie launched to care for young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.The OCC Golf Classic likewise is dedicated to supporting children and families, with all charitable donations going towards the Oshkosh Kids Foundation — Tiny House Village Project — and Elgton’s hometown Clarksdale High School Athletics.Participants in the Golf Classic sponsorships will enjoy a day of competitive golf, engaging activities, and the unique opportunity to meet and interact with Murphy, Rodgers, Jenkins, and other prominent sports figures.For more information about the 5th Annual OCC Golf Classic, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.oshkoshcc.com or contact (920) 231-1078.About Oshkosh Kids Foundation: The Oshkosh Kids Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in Oshkosh through innovative programs and projects. The Tiny House Village is an innovative project designed and built by Rodgers, his wife Valeta, using much of their 208-person team in Oshkosh. It provides stable housing and essential support services to children and families in need, fostering a brighter future for the Oshkosh community.The village has a community center and 32 homes — the maximum possible on the site, which has easy access to public transportation. The first family moved into the village in February 2023. Each home is 392 square-feet, has vaulted ceilings, two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living room. The village works with a range of non-profit organizations to support and guide residents in transitioning to homes within the community. To learn more about how you can help, click Oshkosh Kids Foundation.About Clarksdale High School Athletics: Clarksdale High School Athletics is a cornerstone of the community. With a rich history and a commitment to excellence, the program provides opportunities for students to develop skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The athletics program is dedicated to fostering personal growth and bringing the community together through sporting events and competitions. Elgton Jenkins visits the camp every year to support the new group of students and deliver his annual fundraising check.About Oshkosh Country Club: Founded in 1899, the Oshkosh Country Club is a premier destination for golf enthusiasts who need to adapt a strategy to play through the course’s old-growth hardwood forests; and it is a hub for community events. It houses “TJ’s Highland Steakhouse,” a pleasant surprise for those who come for vacation to Oshkosh mistakenly believing their own big-city steakhouse is the best in Wisconsin, Illinois, or Minnesota.For sponsorship inquiries, contact:Oshkosh Country ClubDonny SellPhone: +1 (920) 231-1076 ext. 3dsell@oshkoshcountryclub.com

