National Storage Partners Expands Midwest Presence with Key Addition, Peter Cotsirilos

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Storage Partners is excited to announce the addition of Peter Cotsirilos to its team. With a distinguished background in real estate and an impressive track record of success, Peter brings invaluable expertise that will enhance the company’s position in the competitive self-storage market.



Peter has been recognized numerous times for his outstanding contributions to the real estate sector, including prestigious awards such as the 2024 Realtor of the Year for NICAR and the Sole Illinois Recipient of National Association of Realtors (NAR) Commercial Award. His extensive experience includes finding maximum value in underperforming assets - making him an ideal fit for National Storage Partners.



“We are thrilled to welcome Peter to our team,” said, Hans Hardisty, CCIM, MBA Managing Partner, of National Storage Partners. “With Peter’s background and leadership, we are poised to strengthen our presence in the market even further.”



Peter’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for National Storage Partners as the company continues to expand and adapt to the evolving needs of its client base.



“I am honored to join National Storage Partners and contribute to its growth trajectory,” stated Peter. “Together, we will build on the company’s solid foundation and seek out new opportunities to better serve our clients in the Midwest.”



For more information about National Storage Partners and its services, please visit NationalStoragePartners.com



**About National Storage Partners:**



National Storage Partners (NSP) is a premier self-storage brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the purchase, sale, and valuation of assets nationwide. NSP combines deep market knowledge, innovative strategies, and a commitment to superior client outcomes. The team has led transactions from $1,000,000 single-asset deals, to $27 million property sales, to portfolio transactions exceeding $200 million. This team of experts delivers tailored solutions with the highest standards of service, integrity, and expertise.





