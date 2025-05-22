WSDOT seeks feedback to determine signage needs when Keller Ferry is out of service

WILBUR – Community members are encouraged take a brief survey that will help the Washington State Department of Transportation understand whether signage improvements are needed for notification when the Keller Ferry, M/V Sanpoil, on State Route 21 is out of service.

Current signage that is displayed along SR 21 when the Keller Ferry is removed from service can take upwards of three hours to manually deploy by WSDOT maintenance teams, leading to significant delays in driver notification. Detour routes also add significant travel time around the ferry crossing.

Keller Ferry signage notification survey details

Provide feedback on how best to receive information about ferry outages.

Share important information on how current signage works.

Provide feedback on updates to signage to better serve the public.

The survey is open through Wednesday, October 1. The survey takes less than five minutes to complete, asks about current signage and potential improvements if funding becomes available. Currently, there is not a project to add or update signage. Based on results and community feedback, WSDOT could seek funding for a project to update signage in the future.