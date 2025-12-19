Emergency repairs to begin on US 2 east of Skykomish

SKYKOMISH – Emergency work to remove debris on US 2 east of Skykomish will begin Saturday, Dec. 20.

The emergency contract with Granite Construction covers a 2-mile stretch of the road between mileposts 52 and 54 just east of Skykomish. Emergency repairs include debris removal and streambed repairs. This emergency project is expected to last 30 days, with contractors working around the clock.

Maintenance crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation were forced to close the highway Wednesday, Dec. 10, between Index and Coles Corner (mileposts 35-85) due to multiple washouts and mudslides. On Thursday, Dec. 11, the closure was extended to include Tumwater Canyon on the east side (milepost 99) of the pass. Crews were able to clear the roadway to Skykomish (milepost 50) on the west side Friday, Dec. 12, but the route remains closed between Skykomish and Leavenworth (mileposts 50-99).

The route remains closed with no estimated time to reopen. Emergency repairs for US 2 over Stevens Pass between mileposts 58 and 70 began Thursday, Dec. 18.