Emergency repairs begin Dec. 18 on SR 20 west of Winthrop

WINTHROP – Emergency work to repair the washout and mudslides that closed State Route 20 west of Winthrop for a week began Thursday, Dec. 18.

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation were forced to close the road between mileposts 171 and 184 Wednesday, Dec. 10, due to multiple mudslides and a washout along Little Boulder Creek at milepost 181. Flooding of the creek caused it to breach its banks and redirect onto the highway and adjacent properties.

Selland Construction is the contractor for this project, which includes redirecting Little Boulder Creek back to its normal channel, clearing debris, and repairing roadway surfaces and drainage features.

Some of the work will take place within the annual seasonal closure area of the North Cascades Highway (Silver Star to Early Winters gates) and will require the closure of that area to recreational use while the contractor completes repairs. For the safety of the public and crews, people are asked not to enter the area west of milepost 184 until all emergency repairs are complete. WSDOT estimates that these emergency repairs will take 30 working days.

