Rechat Adds Audie Chamberlain to Leadership Team

Audie Chamberlain, Head of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat

Award-winning marketing and property technology executive to lead Rechat’s growth strategy

Brokerages are telling us they want one platform to power their entire business—Audie is the right leader to help us expand that message to more customers and markets.” — Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , the leading AI-powered Operating Platform for real estate professionals, today announced Audie Chamberlain as the new Head of Strategic Growth and Communications. This leadership hire signals Rechat’s continued investment in helping brokerages modernize their tech stacks, unify their operations, and deliver a seamless experience for agents and clients alike.This new appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Rechat. With more than 16,000 users and adoption by leading firms such as Douglas Elliman, Carolina One, and the top Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates, Rechat is helping brokerages of all sizes streamline their tech stack and deliver better agent experiences.“We’re excited to welcome Audie to our leadership team,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat. “Brokerages are telling us they want one platform to power their entire business—marketing, CRM, transactions, and beyond. That’s exactly what Rechat delivers, and Audie is the right leader to help us expand that message to more customers and markets.”In his role, Chamberlain will lead Rechat’s growth strategy, brand, social, and go-to-market efforts, working alongside Rechat’s leadership team to expand adoption of the company’s operating platform. Rechat unifies CRM, marketing, transaction management, and AI into a single operating system that helps brokerages streamline operations and increase agent productivity.“Rechat is the most comprehensive platform I’ve ever seen in real estate,” said Chamberlain. “There’s a reason top brokerages like SERHANT. run their entire operation on Rechat. It’s the industry’s first true ‘Super App,’ combining MLS data, CRM, marketing, and AI in a mobile-first platform. Agents finally have everything they need in the palm of their hand, connected in real time. Nothing else comes close.”A recognized industry powerhouse in luxury real estate marketing and property technology, with a track record of driving growth for some of the industry’s most well-known brands. As the founder of Lion & Orb, he helped elevate companies such as Concierge Auctions, Luxury Portfolio, Hawaii Life, Contactually, Zillow, and many others, building market visibility and driving adoption of new technologies across real estate markets. He began his career at realtor.com as Director of Marketing.With Chamberlain’s leadership, Rechat will continue to expand its presence across the real estate industry, helping brokerages adopt the industry’s first fully integrated operating platform that is designed to simplify workflows, increase productivity, and deliver better results for agents and clients.To learn more about Rechat visit rechat.com.To schedule a product demo, contact Audie directly: audie@rechat.comAbout RechatRechat is real estate's only AI-powered operating platform. Built to solve a universally persistent problem faced by brokerages and their agents – the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business – Rechat includes a fully integrated marketing center, people center, and deals center. As a result, real estate professionals are able to work within one ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, and track transactions from start to finish. Learn more at: https://rechat.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.