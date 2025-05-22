Submit Release
Learn about waterfowl hunting at a virtual MDC event June 5

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Learn about waterfowl hunting at a free, virtual event with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on June 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Experienced instructors will teach participants wildlife identification and habitat, hunting regulations, safety tips, hunting equipment, and more.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4y4. The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the event. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact the instructor, Ashley Edwards, to let her know. Ashley can be reached at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

