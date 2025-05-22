Thompson Builders Corporation Completes $10.9M Santa Teresa Water Treatment Plant Project

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders Corporation is proud to announce the successful completion of the $10.9 million Santa Teresa Water Treatment Plant improvement project, a major infrastructure effort for the Santa Clara Valley area. This project focused on critical upgrades to the facility’s filtration systems and mechanical infrastructure, significantly improving the plant’s long-term reliability and operational performance.The scope of work included the demolition and removal of aging filter components, including granular activated carbon (GAC), sand, underdrain nozzles, valves, actuators, and influent deflectors. Once cleared, TBC furnished and installed a completely new filter system, featuring a 10-inch layer of sand and 4 feet of fresh GAC media, designed to optimize filtration efficiency and water quality. A major highlight of the project was the installation of approximately 32,000 new underdrain nozzles and 12 new actuators, stands, valves, and deflectors, which are essential to the plant’s filtration and backwash operations.In addition to the media replacement, Thompson Builders performed extensive surface cleaning in the filter basins, including the removal of sand, carbon, and debris from the lower gullet. Metal components in the upper gullet were coated to protect against corrosion and ensure durability. A new handrail screen system was also added to meet safety standards and improve plant operations.Throughout the construction period, Thompson Builders maintained a rigorous schedule to meet all established milestones. These included the timely setup of staging areas and temporary utilities, the phased completion and testing of improvements on both the East and West sides of the plant, and the final delivery of operation and maintenance manuals, certifications, warranties, and site restoration. Our team’s detailed approach and coordination ensured a successful start-up and handoff of a fully functional and modernized facility.The Santa Teresa Water Treatment Plant is one of three facilities operated by the Santa Clara Valley Water District and is the largest in its system. Located in South San Jose, the plant delivers up to 100 million gallons of clean drinking water per day to communities in Almaden Valley, Blossom Valley, and Santa Teresa. It also supports the service area of the Penitencia Water Treatment Plant when needed. Most of the water processed at Santa Teresa originates from the San Luis Reservoir, part of the federal Central Valley Project, and is supplemented by local sources from Anderson and Calero reservoirs. The plant plays a critical role in providing a dependable water supply to both residential and commercial users across the region.Thompson Builders is proud to support California’s infrastructure and help provide our communities with access to clean, reliable water.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.