Top 5 Life Sciences Manufacturer Selects On Time Edge to Deliver Global Digital Strategy

Accelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. Brian Vogel, Vice President of Commercial Operations for On Time Edge

Digital strategy to become company’s blueprint for worldwide implementation to reinforce and extend global bio-manufacturing leadership.

This is a bold step forward in their journey toward predictive, data-driven manufacturing, creating a foundation for resilient, sustainable operations.” — Brian Vogel, Vice President of Commercial Operations

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Time Edge, a leading provider of digital transformation strategies for the life sciences industry, has been selected by a global leader in life sciences manufacturing to deliver a comprehensive smart manufacturing and connectivity digital master plan for a cornerstone bioprocessing facility.This collaboration marks a strategic milestone in the bio-manufacturer’s global digital transformation journey, aiming to establish a benchmark for paperless, predictive, and fully integrated operations. The initiative aligns with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Lighthouse Plant framework, setting the stage for operational excellence, innovation at scale, and workforce transformation. It's a transformation that fully embraces and adopts principles championed by WEF, including scaled deployment of digital technologies across complex global operations.In partnership, the manufacturer and On Time Edge will execute a digital master plan that:• Establishes a unified strategy for IT/OT convergence across ISA-88/95 layers to ensure interoperability, scalability, and standardization; Defines a scalable technology and data architecture with clear system ownership and governance structures;• Enables advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and digital twins in alignment with WEF Lighthouse best practices; and• Provides a roadmap linking process and technology strategies to value-based impact models.“This partnership is a bold step forward for our client in their journey toward predictive, data-driven manufacturing,” said Brian Vogel, Vice President, Commercial Operations at On Time Edge. “By leveraging global benchmarks together with the WEF Lighthouse model, we’re helping the organization create the foundation for resilient, sustainable operations, primed for the future of bioprocessing.”The life sciences client has defined key objectives for this engagement and has directed On Time Edge to map current and future state processes to identify digital and connectivity gaps, and establish a scalable digital master plan to position the facility as a WEF-aligned smart manufacturing site. Additionally, the company’s leadership team has enlisted On Time Edge to drive quantifiable business impact in five value-based categories:• Operational efficiency – Reduce unplanned downtime, increase throughput, and maximize machine availability;• Quality and compliance – Reduce deviations, accelerate batch record closure, and boost regulatory readiness;• Decision support – Enhance insights, accelerate root cause analysis, and enable smarter corrective actions;• IT/OT convergence – Unify systems for real-time data, automation, optimization, and accuracy to minimize manual entries, reduce error rates, and enable consistent processes; and• Workforce enablement – Accelerate operator onboarding and boost workforce engagement.The company will leverage this digital strategy as the blueprint for future deployments across its global biomanufacturing network, reinforcing its leadership position in the life sciences manufacturing sector.FAQs• Timing: Project kickoff will begin immediately, starting with a three-day workshop to align the workforce behind stated goals and objectives; engineering work will commence immediately thereafter. First business impact with quantifiable results is expected approximately 90-100 days after the launch of engineering work.• Leadership: Client’s multinational decision team—which includes the Chief Information Officer and Chief Manufacturing officer, plus leaders from plants, quality, finance, global IT, and site OT—are working in close coordination to ensure program success throughout every phase.• Technology: Technologies planned for the first phase include AI, unified data architecture, advanced production scheduling, supply chain planning, and MES / OEE.• Location: While the exact location of the client’s first digitally-enhanced manufacturing facility hasn’t been announced publicly, the plant is just the first to participate in the initiative that spans four countries on three continents.• Goals: Deliver quantifiable improvements in performance metrics spanning operational efficiency, quality and compliance, decision support, IT/OT convergence, and workforce enablement.Senior executives who want to implement a successful digital strategy as a blueprint for survival, competitiveness, and innovation can contact On Time Edge at info@ontimeedge.com.ABOUT ON TIME EDGEAccelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. We're experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. Our #1 concern is making sure they work the way they're supposed to so your company gets the business results you expect. We are a global team of supply chain experts, smart manufacturing engineers, data and applications architects, and manufacturing business consultants who consistently apply our proven implementation and integration methodologies and disciplined project management practices, helping you manage change in the plant and throughout the entire business. Every one of our team members is a deep domain expert in their chosen field, and we apply our understanding of your industry, so projects take off on the first try to start delivering performance results. Our clients consistently achieve sustainable value from technology investments and, as a result, dramatically improve operational performance and profitability. For more information, visit On Time Edge or connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/on-time-edge ###

Why Top 5 Life sciences Manufacturer Chose On Time Edge for Global Digital Strategy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.