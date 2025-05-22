OSCE boosts Tajikistan’s ministry of interior capacities in combating cybercrime

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe conducted two specialized practical training courses from 12 to 16 May and from 19 to 22 May 2025 focused on strengthening cybersecurity measures in Tajikistan. Thirty-two law enforcement officials (31 men and one woman) from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) participated in two intensive courses focused on enhancing their capabilities in usage of open-source cybercrime intelligence and modern investigation techniques. This comprehensive initiative aimed to equip participants with advanced skills and knowledge essential for effective cybercrime intelligence gathering, by incorporating global best practices into their methodologies.

Both courses were facilitated by experts from the General Directorate of Security and Turkish International Academy Against Drugs and Organized Crime (TADOC), by the request of Tajikistan’s MIA in co-operation with the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Tajikistan.

During the closing ceremony of the course, Deputy Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, Tatiana Turcan, National Coordinator on Police Reform under the MIA, Major General Azizulozoda Safialo, and Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye in Tajikistan Umut Ajar jointly underscored their commitment and the importance of continuing co-operation to advancing cybersecurity in the country.