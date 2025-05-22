From the Diamond to Downtown: USSSA Arizona Spurs Regional Economic Momentum Across Phoenix Metro

USSSA Arizona Naming Rights & Sponsorships available now! Example of Central Iowa Sports Dinger Club Partnership Example of Central Iowa Sports MVP Club/Bag Tag Partnership

USSSA Arizona teams up with SportsMan Solutions to offer naming rights and sponsorships across 150+ annual tournaments, 8 cities and over 5,600 teams statewide.

We look forward to creating a made-to-measure partnership with your organization and sharing more about our plans for Maricopa County!” — Cory Perreault | USSSA-Arizona Director

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 300 teams competing every weekend across Maricopa County and more than 150 tournaments annually, USSSA Arizona is launching a new sponsorship campaign to connect local and national brands with one of the state’s most influential youth sports organizations for the 1st time ever! USSSA Arizona is the premier baseball tournament provider in the state.Now in its 26th year, USSSA Arizona is going to market with powered by naming rights and a full slate of high-visibility sponsorship opportunities. The organization, which hosted more than 5,600 teams in the past year. 60% of them from within a 25-mile radius of Maricopa County which is a major economic driver across the Phoenix metro.“Families are spending 8 to 12 hours a day at these events, every weekend for nearly six months straight,” said USSSA Arizona Director Cory Perreault . “That’s not just a lot of baseball, it’s a lot of hotel stays, restaurant visits, gas stops, and retail shopping in our host communities.”Perreault has been working closely with Parks & Recreation Directors across the Valley, forging strong relationships in cities like Peoria, Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Phoenix, Fountain Hills, and Scottsdale to secure access to their premier facilities.“Tournaments span the region,” he explained. “You might start with an 8 a.m. game at the Peoria Sports Complex and be playing again at 1 p.m. at Cactus Yards in Gilbert. We activate all of Maricopa County.”To scale its sponsor offerings and streamline activation, USSSA Arizona has partnered with SportsMan Solutions, a group with a proven track record of helping USSSA organizations run tournaments in other markets and secure high-value partnerships.Just this year, SportsMan helped Central Iowa Sports land a naming rights deal with Scheels, now operating as Central Iowa Sports Powered By Scheels. Similarly, the Kansas City USSSA organization, entering its 30th year, struck a deal with Whataburger, now rebranded as KC Sports Powered By Whataburger for the next three years.Ryan Patrick, Vice President of SportsMan Solutions, sees big potential in Arizona. “There are all sorts of great opportunities to partner with USSSA. They’re the premier show in town and grab a ton of eyeballs every weekend,” Patrick said. “Beyond naming rights, we offer fun activations like the Dinger Club. Every time a kid hits a home run, they get their picture taken with a branded sign and their ball. Parents love it. It’s all over Facebook, Instagram, and family albums.”Patrick also highlighted the MVP Bag Tag program. Coaches hand out branded MVP tags after each game,” he said. One doctor from Iowa Ortho told Patrick that he found out they were a sponsor when he saw their logo on five of his son’s tags. They both got a laugh, but it goes to show how effective and organic that kind of exposure can be.The key takeaway?Patrick added. “Most businesses spend a good amount of their budget on visibility at just one sports complex, event center or field naming rights. Those partnerships come with a high price tag. With USSSA Arizona, your brand can be everywhere at once, touch multiple markets every weekend and come at half the cost allowing partners to still achieve their goals and pursue other sponsorships with other partners.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.