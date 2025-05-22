Devika Brij’s Breakout Book 'Thrive in Color' Launches as Exclusive Audible Audiobook

Thrive in Color by Devika Brij Audible an Amazon Company

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devika Brij, acclaimed author, corporate trainer and workplace equity strategist, has announced the exclusive Audible release of her groundbreaking book, Thrive in Color: How to Master Self-Advocacy and Command Your Career as an Underrepresented Professional.Starting today, the audiobook will be available exclusively on Audible for three months, providing an immersive, on-the-go experience of the widely celebrated guide.Since its original publication in 2024, Thrive in Color has earned national and international acclaim for its bold, actionable roadmap to career advancement and self-advocacy for professionals, especially those who are underrepresented. The book quickly became a go-to resource for professionals across industries, earning Devika speaking engagements around the world, including a featured book signing at Toronto’s iconic Indigo Book Store and featured speaker at Pastor Taffi Dollar’s 2025 Radical Women’s Conference in Atlanta.The new audiobook release comes at a time when professionals are demanding tools to support authentic leadership, inclusive advancement and sustainable success in the workplace. Devika, who is also the founder of Brij the Gap Consulting and Co-Founder of Zaka, brings her voice and vision directly to listeners, delivering the same motivational tone and powerful insight that has garnered her media appearances on NBC, Bloomberg, Business Insider and more.“So many people are navigating real life including work, caregiving and long commutes and still trying to show up and grow,” said Brij. “I wanted the Thrive in Color audiobook to meet them where they are, with tools they can apply immediately.”The Audible partnership is the latest chapter in Brij’s mission to help professionals, especially those who are underrepresented, succeed with intention. With new global conversations around equity, leadership and resilience, Thrive in Color is more than a book; it’s transforming careers and workplaces with awareness, collaboration and community.To listen to the exclusive Audible release of Thrive in Color, click HERE About Devika Brij:Devika Brij is a corporate trainer, author, speaker and equity strategist whose work empowers professionals and leaders to thrive in corporate and entrepreneurial spaces. She is the CEO of Brij the Gap Consulting and Co-Founder of Zaka, a career advancement platform for immigrant professionals. Her signature book Thrive in Color provides a practical, powerful framework for navigating the workplace with authenticity and purpose.For press inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, contact:

