ECLARO Wins Talent Provider Award in nextSource Keystone Recognition Program

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECLARO, the award-winning talent solutions firm, today announced that it was selected as a winner in the category of Staffing Partner of the Year in the 2024 Keystone Recognition Program, a prestigious award from nextSource, a leading provider of workforce management solutions.

“Our company is proud to honor our Keystone Recognition Program exemplary talent partners who share nextSource’s commitment to provide clients with access to the best talent. It’s no surprise that each year the competition gets more challenging,” commented Catherine Candland, nextsource CEO. “We are pleased to congratulate and thank ECLARO for distinguishing themselves by providing exceptional performance, committing to superb customer service, and delivering great talent to our clients.”

ECLARO, which is headquartered in New York City and operates in the U.S., Canada and the Philippines, specializes in the recruitment and management of highly skilled professionals in information technology, finance, insurance, accounting, marketing, human resources, business operations, sales, engineering, manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare and more. Utilizing its proprietary TRINIT-E service-delivery approach, ECLARO helps clients implement programs to drive innovation and growth. A bespoke, customized approach to providing talent solutions has always been a hallmark of ECLARO, which boasts a 97% client retention rate and an average client relationship lasting more than 10 years.

“At ECLARO, everything we do is about service excellence and establishing long-term partnerships with our clients and consultants,” says Kate McCabe, SVP, Talent Solutions and Strategy, at ECLARO. “This prestigious award recognizes ECLARO’s global team and processes as best in class. We are grateful for the acknowledgement and will continue to innovate and impress with the scope of our ability to deliver the right people for all of our clients’ talent needs in North America and the Philippines.”

nextSource hosted an awards ceremony on May 8 that included breakout sessions for further learning and discussion to propel the industry further.

“Everyone at ECLARO is so grateful to Catherine Candland and the entire nextSource team for all of the opportunities, partnership and support you have provided us over the last 14 years,” McCabe says. “We have always told everyone we meet interested in using a managed service provider that nextSource runs the best-in-class MSP programs in the market. It is a pleasure and a privilege to work with the nextSource team every day, and we look forward to all that our continued partnership will enable.”

ABOUT ECLARO:

Founded in 1999, ECLARO is an award-winning professional services firm headquartered in New York City and operating in the US, Canada and the Philippines. We provide best-in-class talent solutions through strategic staffing, custom outsourcing and offshoring, and direct placement for global clients ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 50 companies. Our passion is building long-term relationships, collaborating on creative solutions and solving unique challenges by providing the right people with the right expertise for a diverse range of business in such industries as Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Consumer Products.

Through ECLARO’s three global services delivery centers in Metro Manila in the Philippines, we provide dedicated IT and business professionals hired specifically for each client's roles. Our customized approach and flexible engagement models enable our clients to boost productivity and lower costs while maintaining operational control.

With more than 1,400 engineers and subject matter experts globally, our passion is collaborating on creative solutions, delivering top talent and helping every client exceed their unique goals while saving time and money in the process. Every client experience is bespoke, never one size fits all.

The name ECLARO was inspired by the Latin root claro, meaning to make clear or explain. Our mission is to clearly understand every client’s specific needs and create a customized solution for them. Serving clients, giving back to our communities and supporting our employees are the inspiration for our philosophy: the Right People are the Answer.

