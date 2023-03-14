Eclaro Recognized by nextSource as Staffing Partner of the Year and Leading Diversity Partner

Eclaro Received the 2022 Keystone Staffing Partner of the Year and Leading Diversity Partner Awards

We are pleased to congratulate and thank Eclaro for distinguishing themselves by providing exceptional performance, committing to superb customer service, and delivering great talent to our clients.” — Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclaro, the award-winning talent solutions firm, today announced that it was selected by nextSource as the Staffing Partner of the Year and Leading Diversity Partner in the 2022 Keystone Recognition Program.

“The Keystone Recognition Program honors exemplary talent partners who share nextSource’s commitment to provide clients with greater access to talent,” commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to congratulate and thank Eclaro for distinguishing themselves by providing exceptional performance, committing to superb customer service, and delivering great talent to our clients.”

Eclaro, which is headquartered in New York City and operates in the U.S., Canada and the Philippines, specializes in the recruitment and management of highly skilled professionals in information technology, finance, insurance, accounting, marketing, human resources, business operations, sales, engineering, manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare and more. Utilizing the proprietary TRINIT-E service-delivery approach, Eclaro helps clients implement programs to drive innovation and growth. A bespoke, customized approach to providing talent solutions has always been a hallmark of Eclaro, which boasts a 97% client retention rate and an average relationship lasting more than 10 years.

“At Eclaro, everything we do is about service excellence and establishing long term partnerships with our clients and consultants,” says Kate McCabe, SVP, Strategic Accounts at Eclaro. “These prestigious awards recognize Eclaro’s global team and processes as best in class. We are grateful for the acknowledgement and will continue to innovate and impress with the scope of our ability to deliver the right people for all of our clients’ talent needs in North America and the Philippines.”

On March 1st nextSource hosted an exclusive celebratory event Washington, D.C. to honor all finalists.

“Everyone at Eclaro is so grateful to Catherine Candland and the entire nextSource team for all of the opportunities, partnership and support you have provided us over the last 12 years,” McCabe says. “We have always told everyone we meet interested in using a managed service provider that nextSource runs the best-in-class MSP programs in the market. It is a pleasure and a privilege to work with the nextSource team every day, and we look forward to all that our continued partnership will enable.”

ABOUT ECLARO:

Founded in 1999, Eclaro is an award-winning professional services firm headquartered in New York City and operating in the US, Canada and the Philippines. We provide best-in-class talent solutions through strategic staffing, custom outsourcing and offshoring, and permanent placement for global clients ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 50 companies. Our passion is building long-term relationships, collaborating on creative solutions and solving unique challenges by providing the right people with the right expertise for a diverse range of business in such industries as Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Consumer Products. Through Eclaro’s four global delivery centers in Metro Manila in the Philippines, we provide dedicated IT and business professionals hired specifically for each client's roles. Our customized approach and flexible engagement models enable our clients to boost productivity and lower costs while maintaining operational control.

With more than 1,400 engineers and subject matter experts globally, our passion is collaborating on creative solutions, delivering top talent and helping every client exceed their unique goals while saving time and money in the process. Every client experience is bespoke, never one size fits all.

The name Eclaro was inspired by the Latin root claro, meaning to make clear or explain. Our mission is to clearly understand every client’s specific needs and create a customized solution for them. Serving clients, giving back to our communities and supporting our employees are the inspiration for our philosophy: the Right People are the Answer.

Visit Eclaro.com for more.

For inquiries about Eclaro, please contact Eric Feil, Senior Vice President, Marketing.