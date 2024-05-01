ECLARO Recognized as Staffing Partner of the Year and Leading Diversity Partner by nextSource

ECLARO, the global talent solutions firm, proudly receives two honors for second year in a row in 2023 Keystone Recognition Program

At ECLARO, everything we do is about service excellence and establishing long-term partnerships with our clients and consultants.” — Kate McCabe, SVP, Talent Solutions and Strategy at ECLARO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECLARO, the award-winning talent solutions firm, is proud to announce that it was selected by nextSource as the Staffing Partner of the Year and Leading Diversity Partner in the 2023 Keystone Recognition Program.

“The Keystone Recognition Program honors exemplary talent partners who share nextSource’s commitment to provide clients with greater access to talent,” commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to congratulate and thank ECLARO for distinguishing themselves by providing exceptional performance, committing to superb customer service, and delivering great talent to our clients.”

ECLARO, which is headquartered in New York City and operates in the U.S., Canada and the Philippines, specializes in the recruitment and management of highly skilled professionals in information technology, finance, insurance, accounting, marketing, human resources, business operations, sales, engineering, manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare and more. Utilizing the proprietary TRINIT-E service-delivery approach, ECLARO helps clients implement programs to drive innovation and growth. A bespoke, customized approach to providing talent solutions has always been a hallmark of ECLARO, which boasts a 97% client retention rate and an average relationship lasting more than 10 years.

“At ECLARO, everything we do is about service excellence and establishing long-term partnerships with our clients and consultants,” says Kate McCabe, SVP, Talent Solutions and Strategy at ECLARO. “These prestigious awards recognize ECLARO’s global team and processes as best in class. Our team is very grateful to be receiving both of these awards for the second year in a row. We sincerely appreciate these acknowledgements and will continue to innovate and impress with the scope of our ability to deliver the right people for all of our clients’ talent needs in North America and the Philippines.”

On April 3, nextSource hosted an exclusive celebratory event in Miami, Florida to honor all finalists.

“Everyone at ECLARO is so grateful to Catherine Candland and the entire nextSource team for all of the opportunities, partnership and support you have provided us over the last 13 years,” McCabe says. “We have always told everyone we meet interested in using a managed service provider that nextSource runs the best-in-class MSP programs in the market. It is a pleasure and a privilege to work with the nextSource team every day, and we look forward to all that our continued partnership will enable.”

ABOUT ECLARO:

Founded in 1999, ECLARO is an award-winning professional services firm headquartered in New York City and operating in the U.S., Canada and the Philippines. We provide best-in-class talent solutions through strategic staffing, custom outsourcing and offshoring, and permanent placement for global clients ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 50 companies. Our passion is building long-term relationships, collaborating on creative solutions and solving unique challenges by providing the right people with the right expertise for a diverse range of businesses in such industries as Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Consumer Products. Giving back to our communities, supporting our employees and serving our clients are the inspiration for our philosophy: the Right People are the Answer. Visit ECLARO.com for more.