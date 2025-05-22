City of Boston Awards Three Community Development Corporations With Green Retrofit Funding to Support Decarbonization

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston’s Environment Department have announced the first round of awardees for the Equitable Emissions Investment Fund (EEIF), totaling $750,250. These funds will support building decarbonization projects in affordable housing, addressing both greenhouse gas emissions and the disproportionate impact of air pollution. The awardees are the Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation, the Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation, and the Fenway Community Development Corporation. The EEIF was established under the Building Emissions Reduction and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO), and created for the support, implementation, and administration of local building-carbon abatement projects. The EEIF was seeded with $3.5 million from the City’s operating budget, with the purpose of funding building-decarbonization projects that benefit Environmental Justice neighborhoods to ensure an equitable advancement towards Boston’s emission reduction goals.

“Boston’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 relies on innovative solutions like the Equitable Emissions Investment Fund,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These grants reflect our focus on creating a healthier, more equitable city, prioritizing investments in communities that are most affected by the impacts of climate change.”

Following a rigorous review process, these three projects were selected for funding. The Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation will receive $255,000 for its “Advancing Building Decarbonization at Washington Columbia I and II” project. This funding will support comprehensive decarbonization plans for two affordable housing developments, benefitting low-income tenants. The Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation will receive $250,000 for the "Dorchester Bay Solar for Residents" project, which will install solar panels on affordable housing and allocate approximately 15% of the solar-generated energy to directly benefit the lowest-income tenants. The Fenway Community Development Corporation will receive $245,250 for the "Burbank Gardens Zero-Over-Time Decarbonization" initiative, focusing on near-term decarbonization measures for an affordable housing building, including tenant engagement and leveraging complementary funding from the state’s Climate Ready Housing program administered by LISC. Combined, these projects will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while directly improving air quality, energy efficiency, and tenant well-being. The estimated emissions reductions from these projects are expected to be the equivalent of taking 64 gas powered cars off the road each year. The next round of applications to receive funding through the EEIF is currently open and will close on May 30, 2025.

“The Equitable Emissions Investment Fund exemplifies how we can accelerate decarbonization while centering equity and community benefits,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer. “Alternative compliance payments from BERDO regulated buildings into the EEIF are an excellent way for building owners to contribute to city emissions reductions near term as they map out their own pathways to decarbonization by 2050. These grants highlight Boston’s dedication to innovative and inclusive climate solutions.”

"Mayor Wu is a leader who has always shown that climate action is about improving lives,” said Mark Watts, Executive Director of C40. “Boston’s building performance standard is part of the global solution to climate change and delivers tangible benefits to local communities - from reducing energy costs to creating jobs. C40 Cities is proud to work with Boston and share best practice climate solutions with cities around the world to accelerate the transition to a safe and sustainable future for all."

In 2021, the BERDO amendments were unanimously approved by the Boston City Council with the goal of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, encouraging efficient use of energy and water, and developing investments in a green economy. BERDO sets emissions limits and reporting requirements for non-residential buildings greater than or equal to 20,000 square feet and residential buildings that have 15 units or more. The ordinance also established the BERDO Review Board, a nine-member body which is responsible for many of the implementation decisions of BERDO. This group also reads, evaluates, and determines which projects are selected for funding through the EEIF. This group has been established with community representation to increase accountability and transparency. In order for buildings to reduce their emissions, building owners may choose to carry out: energy efficiency improvements, switch to clean, efficient and electric heating systems, or fossil fuel free systems, purchase clean energy, and/or make alternative compliance payments into the Equitable Emissions Investment Fund. Building owners must reduce emissions from their buildings below a sector-specific emissions standard, or limit, and all buildings are expected to reach net-zero by 2050. Buildings must begin complying with these emissions limits in 2025 or 2030 depending on their size.

“The success of the Equitable Emissions Investment Fund is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of countless stakeholders—from community leaders and advocacy groups to the BERDO Review Board and City staff,” said Hannah Payne, Director of Carbon Neutrality. “Their collective work ensures that Boston’s decarbonization efforts are both impactful and equitable, prioritizing the needs of Environmental Justice populations while making significant strides toward our net-zero goals.”

“This first round of Equitable Emissions Investment Fund grants is a powerful example of how BERDO can drive real, community-centered climate progress,” said Jessica Boatright, Chair of the BERDO Review Board. “By directing funding toward affordable housing in Environmental Justice neighborhoods, we’re not just reducing emissions — we’re also supporting healthier homes, lowering energy burdens, and building a more equitable city.”

"We are thrilled to be able to use Equitable Emissions Investment Fund to support energy saving improvements supporting 326 residential units at our Washington Columbia I &II projects,” said Gail Latimore, Executive Director of the Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation. “The improvements include air sealing, water fixture upgrades and an innovative system that will install drain water heat recovery pipes within most of our 12 buildings. We are very grateful for this opportunity.”

“We deeply appreciate the City of Boston’s support in funding this critical solar panel initiative, which will not only help reduce emissions but also lower energy costs for our residents, many of whom are on the frontlines of climate change,” said Kimberly R. Lyle, CEO of Dorchester Bay EDC. “This project reflects DBEDC’s commitment to climate justice and mitigating climate harms by reducing emissions and reinvesting savings into programs that create opportunities for our neighbors to thrive—such as building more affordable, energy-efficient housing and training for green jobs. It is a meaningful step toward a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable future for our community.”

"We are grateful to have received an award from the Equitable Emissions Investment Fund which will allow us to implement crucial energy saving measures and set us on a path to achieve net-zero in the coming years at Burbank Gardens, a 52-unit 100% income restricted property the Fenway,” said Suneeth John, Fenway CDC's Deputy Director and Head of Real Estate. “Fenway CDC is committed to innovative climate preparedness work; this grant is an important step in that direction."

The ordinance was originally passed in May 2013, and required large buildings to report their energy and water use to the City of Boston every year. The amended ordinance is the single most impactful initiative to curb Boston’s carbon emissions. Building owners or managers who are looking for technical support in complying with BERDO can contact retrofit@boston.gov.