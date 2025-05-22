The Union Bank Company backs local nonprofits

Bank donations aid Ohio organizations addressing key social needs

The organizations we choose to support often reflect the passions of our dedicated team members who are deeply engaged in their local communities” — Dian Franks

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In line with its mission to strengthen the communities it serves, The Union Bank Company announced more than $8,000 in first-quarter Community Reinvestment (CRA) donations to local nonprofits and more to come in 2025. The contributions support a range of causes, from affordable housing and food security to cultural enrichment and economic opportunity.The Union Bank Co. continues to prioritize giving back to organizations that work directly with families and individuals facing hardship. Donation recipients include a diverse group of nonprofits making meaningful changes across Ohio and beyond:• Family Promise of Lima and Allen County• Black Heritage Council of Marion County• Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County• Habitat for Humanity of Wood County• BAPs Charities• Caring and Sharing Food Pantry• Sandusky County Habitat for HumanityThis latest round of giving reflects The Union Bank Co.’s ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility and community connection. The bank looks forward to continuing its partnerships and deepening its impact in the months ahead.“The organizations we choose to support often reflect the passions of our dedicated team members who are deeply engaged in their local communities,” said Dian Franks, marketing director at The Union Bank Co. “They champion a wide range of impactful causes close to their hearts, and we are committed to giving back to each and every one of them.”Through its charitable giving, The Union Bank Company reinforces its long-standing commitment to building stronger, more resilient, and connected communities across Ohio.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY:Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM-only locations in Lima, Marion, Paulding, and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking services and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com ###

