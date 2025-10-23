The Union Bank Company strengthens communities through Q3 CRA Giving

Supporting Habitat for Humanity Mid-Ohio, Children’s Hunger Alliance, and Family Mentor Foundation

One of the best parts of our CRA giving program is that it’s guided by our employees—the people who live and work in these communities every day.” — Dian Franks

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Union Bank Company is proud to announce its continued investment in community growth and support through its third-quarter Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) giving. This quarter, the bank contributed to three organizations making a meaningful difference across Central Ohio: Habitat for Humanity Mid-Ohio, Children’s Hunger Alliance, and the Family Mentor Foundation.These organizations embody the same community-first spirit that drives The Union Bank Company’s mission—to make local impact possible through partnership, service, and support.• Habitat for Humanity Mid-Ohio- helps local families achieve the dream of homeownership through affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization.• Children’s Hunger Alliance- ensures children across Ohio receive nutritious meals, nutrition education, and access to resources that promote lifelong healthy habits.• Family Mentor Foundation provides weekend food packs to students who face food insecurity, ensuring children have access to meals when school is not in session.“One of the best parts of our CRA giving program is that it’s guided by our employees—the people who live and work in these communities every day,” said Dian Franks, marketing director at The Union Bank Company. “Our team members selected these nonprofits because their missions are close to their hearts. Whether it’s building homes, feeding kids, or supporting families in need, these organizations make a lasting difference right here in Central Ohio, and we’re proud to stand beside them.”The Union Bank Company remains deeply committed to serving the communities where its customers and employees live and work. Through its ongoing CRA giving and volunteer initiatives, the bank continues to strengthen its role as a trusted community partner, helping ensure that every child, family, and neighborhood has the opportunity to thrive.For more information about The Union Bank Company’s community involvement, visit unionbankcompany.com/community or follow along on Facebook and LinkedIn.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY:Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM-only locations in Lima, Marion, Paulding, and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com ###

