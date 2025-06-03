Lumea and Paige Partner to Advance AI-Powered Digital Pathology

Lumea and Paige partner to integrate AI-powered workflows, enhancing diagnostic efficiency and accessibility in cancer care.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea, the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, today announced a partnership with Paige, a leader in next-generation AI technology, to expand the integration and impact of AI-powered workflows across pathology practices. This collaboration brings together Lumea’s FDA-cleared digital pathology platform with Paige’s advanced AI-assisted applications to enhance diagnostic efficiency and accessibility in cancer care.Through this partnership, Lumea will integrate Paige’s AI-assisted diagnostic and biomarker AI software-applications* into its end-to-end digital pathology ecosystem. The combined solution intends to support pathologists in streamlining workflows and enhancing confidence in diagnoses across high-volume clinical settings. By embedding Paige’s AI applications within Lumea’s high-efficiency infrastructure, the partnership aims to help pathologists deliver faster insights while scaling access to advanced diagnostics."Lumea is the proven, secure platform trusted by leading labs to streamline pathology workflows and improve patient outcomes,” said James Thackeray, Lumea CEO. “Our collaboration with Paige enhances our ability to deliver faster, more precise diagnoses—helping labs boost efficiency, improve outcomes, and maximize ROI."Lumea’s digital pathology system supports the highest volume of digital cases in the U.S., with significant adoption in urology, dermatology, and gastroenterology. Paige contributes regulatory expertise with the first FDA-cleared AI application in digital pathology*, two additional FDA-breakthrough device designations and state-of-the-art foundation model trained on over a million whole slide images, offering one of the most extensive AI datasets.“Partnerships like the one we’ve formed with Lumea are essential to accelerating the adoption of digital pathology and making it a seamless part of routine clinical practice,” said Razik Yousfi, CEO and CTO of Paige. “By integrating Paige’s AI-assisted diagnostic applications into Lumea’s platform, we’re reducing the friction pathologists often face with new technologies and delivering scalable, real-world solutions that enhance care across diverse clinical settings.”About LumeaLumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide. With over a decade of expertise, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at www.lumeadigital.com About PaigePaige is pushing the boundaries of AI to solve cancer’s most critical issues, revolutionizing cancer care with next-generation technology. By leveraging exclusive access to millions of digitized pathology slides, clinical reports, and genomic data, Paige gains a holistic understanding of cancer, encompassing diverse factors such as gender, race, ethnicity, and geographical regions. This comprehensive data enables Paige to create advanced AI solutions that redefine cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment. With a unique, intricate understanding of tissue, Paige sets new standards in precision diagnostics, earning the distinction of being the first FDA-cleared AI application in pathology. Paige has also developed the first million-slide foundation model for cancer, continuing to lead the way in uncovering novel insights and transforming them into life-changing products. For more information, visit www.paige.ai * Refer to the product-specific labeling for the regulatory status of each Paige AI-assisted diagnostic application. When Research Use Only (RUO) products are used with regulated products (e.g., FDA-cleared/approved, CE-IVDD, or CE-IVDD), the integrated workflow will be for Research Use Only (RUO) and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.