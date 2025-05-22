Blessing ceremony held for 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races

MACAU, May 22 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races are set to take place on 24, 25 and 31 May at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. A blessing ceremony was held by the Organizing Committee at the same venue today (22 May) to pray for the success of this annual event.

Attending the ceremony were Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Ms. Joana Maria Noronha, Acting Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; Ms. Isabel Celeste Jorge, Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Ms. Lei Si Leng and Mr. Mok Chi Hang, Acting Vice Presidents of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Lam Chon Sang, Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China.

Local small dragon races and standard dragon races in multiple categories of the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held on 24 and 25 May. The first race day will take place on 24 May, including the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (200m), the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (200m) and the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (200m). The Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories(500m), as well as a newly introduced Mixed Category (500m), will be held on 25 May. The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) will be held on the day of Duanwu Festival (31 May). Teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Egypt will compete with local teams for the championships.

This year’s event will once again offer a vibrant lineup of cultural and artistic performances throughout the event. The Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, along with the nearby Anim'Arte NAM VAN, will host the “2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival” from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on race days. The Carnival will feature a themed photo zone, a variety of sale booths offering local cultural and creative products, specialty snacks and beverages, and activities on site. The Carnival will also include interactive magic shows, balloon art, band live showcases, and dance performances - bringing a festive atmosphere. Local residents and tourists are invited to enjoy the dragon boat races, immerse themselves in the cultural festivities, and be part of one of Macao’s most exciting annual sporting events.

The Races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Sport and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.