Health statistics 2024
MACAU, May 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 2,030 registered doctors (+50 year-on-year), 732 Chinese medicine doctors/Chinese herbalists (+4), 304 dentists/odontologists (-2) and 3,058 nurses (+78) in Macao at the end of 2024. There were 2.9 doctors, 1.1 Chinese medicine doctors/Chinese herbalists, 0.4 dentists/odontologists and 4.4 nurses per 1,000 population, similar to the figures in 2023.
A total of 1,779 inpatient beds were provided by the 5 hospitals in Macao at the end of 2024, down by 103 year-on-year; the decrease mainly resulted from the re-deployment of hospital beds. By contrast, number of non-inpatient beds (e.g. those used for emergency services, day care, etc.) increased by 97. The occupancy rate of inpatient beds (71.5%) showed a drop of 2.3 percentage points year-on-year.
Number of recipients of hospital services (outpatient, emergency, inpatient and surgical operation services) increased by 1.9% year-on-year to 2,545,000 in 2024, with recipients of outpatient (1,999,000), emergency (463,000) and inpatient services (63,000) rising by 2.1%, 0.5% and 4.1% respectively. Meanwhile, Chinese Medicine accounted for the largest proportion of outpatient service recipients, at 13.3% (266,000, +9.6%), followed by Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation (252,000, +6.2%), at 12.6%.
On the other hand, there were 733 primary health care establishments (e.g. public health centres, private clinics) at the end of 2024, an increase of 1 year-on-year. Total number of consultations grew by 3.6% year-on-year to 3,925,000 in 2024, of which consultations at private clinics (3,012,000) and government health care establishments (913,000) climbed by 3.3% and 4.6% respectively.
