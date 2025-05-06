Seyond and Twincrest Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand SIMPL Deployments In the Gulf South

Seyond and Twincrest partner to support advance intersection safety and control Point cloud data of an intersection Seyond SIMPL Software Showing Multimodal Traffic Detection and Classification at an Intersection

Seyond partners with Twincrest Technologies to accelerate deployment of Seyond ITS Management Platform across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi

SUNNYVALE, CA, CANADA, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seyond, a pioneer in lidar-based traffic intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Twincrest Technologies to accelerate deployment of the Seyond ITS Management Platform (SIMPL) across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. This partnership will bring Seyond’s industry-leading platform to agencies throughout the Gulf South, supporting advanced intersection safety, multimodal detection and real-time traffic control, as well as enhanced highway monitoring.SIMPL combines high-resolution 3D lidar with powerful perception software to deliver unmatched situational awareness at intersections and on highways. Its controller-agnostic design enables integration with a wide range of traffic control systems, converting lidar-derived data into actionable information —allowing cities and departments of transportation (DOTs) to modernize their operations without overhauling existing infrastructure.“Twincrest is a trusted name in the region, and their technical expertise and agency relationships make them the ideal partner to bring SIMPL to a broader market,” said Austin Wilson, Head of North America, ITS Business at Seyond. “With this collaboration, we’re accelerating the adoption of next-generation intersection solutions that can optimize traffic operations and deliver Vision Zero outcomes.”As part of the agreement, Twincrest Technologies will serve as a channel partner and certified integrator for SIMPL, offering consulting, deployment, and support services tailored to local and regional agency needs.“Our goal is to give transportation agencies access to technology that’s as effective as it is easy to implement,” said Ian Lee, General Manager of Twincrest Technologies. “SIMPL checks every box—it’s real-time, accurate, infrastructure-light, and flexible enough to integrate with nearly any traffic controller. We’re excited to bring this level of innovation to our partners across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.”SIMPL’s capabilities go beyond detection—it provides real-time analytics, multimodal tracking, and data integration that empowers agencies to make proactive safety and operational decisions. Already deployed in forward-thinking cities across North America and Europe, SIMPL enables measurable safety improvements and long-term operational cost savings.About SeyondSeyond is a global leader in high-fidelity LiDAR solutions, powering a safer, smarter, and more mobile world across the automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics, and infrastructure industries. Seyond delivers a dynamic portfolio of robust, high-resolution LiDAR sensors, perception software, and SIMPL, the industry’s most advanced LiDAR, perception software and high-powered intersection management platform.About Twincrest TechnologiesTwincrest Technologies delivers advanced traffic, ITS, and public safety solutions across the Gulf South. With a strong track record of successful implementations, Twincrest partners with public agencies to modernize infrastructure and improve safety and mobility for all road users.

