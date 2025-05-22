Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach Nicolas of Palm Beach Nicolas of Palm Beach Red Python Handbag

While Nicolas of Palm Beach boasts an exceptional line of products, the spark and glamour that Alysia brings from the entertainment industry is truly exciting” — Lisa Pamintuan, President Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolas of Palm Beach, a renowned luxury fashion house specializing in fragrance, cosmetics, accessories, and clothing, is thrilled to announce that it will now be owned and operated by the rising dance-pop star, Alysia.

Hailing from the Philippines, Alysia is rapidly gaining global recognition as a captivating singer and entertainer. Currently in discussions to star in a new television series, she is poised to make waves in the music and entertainment industry worldwide.

Alysia represents a new generation of entertainers who are redefining traditional cosmetic brands. Lisa Pamintuan, president and founder of Nicolas of Palm Beach, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to have a new face for our company. While Nicolas of Palm Beach boasts an exceptional line of products, the spark and glamour that Alysia brings from the entertainment industry is truly exciting.”

The brand’s parent company, Worldipi.com, will work closely with Alysia, leveraging its connections and innovative technologies to support her endeavors in music, television, and film. This collaboration is set to create a project with broad international appeal, and the team is particularly excited about Alysia’s potential to attract a new generation of fans and a diverse overseas audience to the Nicolas of Palm Beach brand.

With Alysia at the helm, the future looks bright for Nicolas of Palm Beach as it embarks on this exhilarating new chapter.

*******

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Red Flags by Eylsia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.