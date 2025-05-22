Longevity and Mortality Markets Expect Continued Growth According to Life ILS Conference 2025

Life ILS Conference 2025

Industry leaders see strong growth opportunities ahead at Europe’s leading longevity and mortality market event, Life ILS Conference 2025.

The Life ILS Conference 2025 reaffirmed the resilience and growth potential of our markets” — Chris Wells, Executive Director

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leaders in the longevity and mortality markets came together at the Life ILS Conference 2025 in London on 20th May to discuss the prevailing challenges and opportunities ahead of them in the longevity and mortality markets.

Held at the offices of EY in London’s Canary Wharf district and keynoted by Professor Richard Faragher, Professor of Biogerontology at Brighton University, over 200 suppliers and buyers of risk, both in-person and virtually, heard from expert speakers across a range of categories and topics within the life risk industry.

The overwhelming consensus was that the longevity and mortality markets are well positioned for future growth.

“The presentations and panel discussions at this year’s edition of the Life ILS Conference reinforced why there is a substantial growth opportunity across all sub-categories of the longevity and mortality markets,” said Chris Wells, Managing Editor of Life Risk News and Executive Director at the European Life Settlement Association.

“The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain and while this has a clear impact on the traditional capital markets, it is clear that our industry is providing solutions for all stakeholders, from capital allocators though to individual consumers. All participants in our markets should find encouragement from the discussions held at the Life ILS Conference 2025,” he added.

Life Risk News would like to express its sincere gratitude to the event sponsors, without whom the Life ILS Conference 2025 would not be possible: Venue Host, EY; Prime Sponsor, Longevity Holdings; Conference Partners, ArentFox Schiff, Hudson Structured Capital Management, and LifeRoc Capital; Break Sponsors, Actuarial Risk Management, BroadRiver Asset Management, Corry Capital Advisors, and Wilmington Trust; and Conference Supporters, Club Vita, Kilter Finance, Leadenhall Capital Partners, Mayer Brown, Preston Capital and Willkie, Farr & Gallagher.

Life Risk News would also like to thank our event speakers Arik Rashkes, Ben Grainger, Dan Poole, David Griffiths, David Horley, George Belcher, Michael Millette, Greg Winterton, Joe Tolen, Liam Bodemaid, Kirsty Maclean, Lara Desay, Luca Tres, Matt Mejia, Matthew Sheridan, Professor Richard Faragher, Ryan McTernan, and Stuart McDonald.

The Life ILS Conference is the leading event in Europe that brings together the range of sub-categories of the longevity and mortality markets. Held annually in May, the 2025 edition was the sixth, and the fourth consecutive where attendees participated both in-person and virtually.

For further information about the Life ILS Conference, please visit https://lifeils.london/ or contact Chris Wells at chris@elsa-sls.org.

