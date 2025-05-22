ENOSIX Closes Strong Q1 FY25 – SAP Gets Virtualized, AI Gets Real-Time Context

Nick Fera, CEO of enosix Gerald Schlechter, Founder of enosix

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENOSIX, the leader in real-time SAP workflow and process virtualization, today announced a strong start to FY25, driven by new enterprise wins, expanded platform capabilities and growing demand for virtualized access to SAP data and business context. The company’s modern approach – virtualizing core SAP logic without replication or middleware – continues to gain traction as enterprises seek faster, lower-risk transformation paths.“Q1 proved again that enterprises are ready for a better path to SAP modernization,” said Nick Fera, CEO of enosix. “Our SAP virtualization platform gives customers a real alternative to rushed S/4HANA migrations – leveraging existing systems to enable modern experiences now while lowering risk. And we’re just getting started.”Enterprise Expansion and Strategic WinsIn Q1, enosix welcomed new global enterprise customers across manufacturing, retail, healthcare and industrial sectors. These organizations turned to enosix to drive real business value by eliminating data silos, reducing IT complexity, and delivering real-time access to SAP – connecting modern front-end systems such as Salesforce, ServiceNow and custom portals.Customers like Carl Zeiss and Helm shared their success stories with enosix at the Salesforce Agentforce World Tour in Frankfurt, showcasing how real-time SAP virtualization is enabling faster commerce, smarter workflows and AI-driven insights.Laying the Foundation for AI with Real-Time SAP AccessAs business adoption of AI accelerates, enosix is emerging as a foundational enabler – providing systems with real-time, context-rich SAP intelligence they need to deliver real business value. In Q1, the company expanded its virtualization support for both human- and machine-driven (AI) use cases.“Customers are realizing that front-end intelligence is only as strong as the SAP business context behind it,” said Gerald Schlechter, Founder of enosix. “We help them unlock that intelligence without delays or exports – so they can innovate faster and drive more commerce.”(Editor’s note: A full enosix POV on AI’s role in SAP modernization will be released next week.)De-Risking S/4HANA MigrationsWith mounting pressure to move to S/4HANA, enterprises critically need to modernize without disrupting operations. In Q1, enosix saw continued demand as a strategic partner for phased migrations – offering a single integration layer that works across both ECC and S/4HANA landscapes, supporting any front-end business solution.While SAP’s push toward S/4HANA continues, many enterprises are embracing a more pragmatic strategy – one that values continuity, cost control and real-time access over delays caused by wholesale replacements. ENOSIX supports this customer journey, enabling seamless experiences whether backend systems are on ECC, S/4HANA or a hybrid of both.Enabling AI in Salesforce and BeyondAs part of its ongoing investment in AI-ready SAP access, enosix made key advancements in Q1 to simplify how users interact through natural language and front-end systems like Salesforce and Microsoft Co-Pilot.According to Fera, additional product and partner announcements will follow in the coming weeks as enosix continues to extend its impact across enterprise use cases.Customer Impact at a GlanceAcross its customer base, enosix is delivering meaningful business outcomes:• Up to 80 percent reduction in quote-to-order cycle time• Significant improvements in order accuracy and data quality• Lower IT burden by eliminating expensive middleware and manual integration• Empowered users with instant access to SAP-configured processes and workflows in modern systems“We’re not just simplifying integration—we’re transforming how companies interact with SAP in the era of AI and real-time business,” added Schlechter. “What used to take weeks or months can now happen instantly—with greater accuracy and agility.”Looking AheadAfter a successful Q1, enosix is doubling down on vertical expansion, product innovation, and front-office enablement. The company will continue shaping the future of SAP access – real-time, virtualized, enterprise-ready and AI-enabled.“As businesses demand higher revenues and reduced costs, the speed, intelligence, and flexibility that enosix delivers creates real-time impact – without compromise,” said Fera.About enosixENOSIX is the SAP Transformation Catalyst™ helping enterprises unlock real-time SAP data and automate processes faster than ever. Our SAP virtualization technology bridges ECC and S/4HANA to today’s CRM, Service, Commerce and AI platforms – without disruption, middleware, or rip-and-replace nightmares. Built for innovation. Built for impact. Feel the Impact™. Learn more at www.enosix.com

