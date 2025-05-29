Mainstream Fluid and Air Launches Revolutionary Fan Array System for Retrofitting Cooling Towers

Mainstream Modular Cooling Tower Fan Arrays

Mainstream Fluid and Air is proud to officially launch its modular Cooling Tower Fan Arrays — engineered for harsh environments.

We're excited to be bringing this breakthrough solution to the cooling tower market.” — Sheldon Markham, Director of Business Development

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainstream Fluid and Air, a leading U.S. manufacturer of innovative HVAC retrofit solutions, is gaining market momentum with its Modular Cooling Tower Fan Arrays —an advanced alternative to traditional single-fan systems that’s already making a measurable impact in the field.Designed for energy savings, simplified installation, and long-term reliability, these fan arrays are reshaping how engineers and facility owners approach cooling tower retrofits."We're excited to be bringing this breakthrough solution to the cooling tower market," said Sheldon Markham, Director of Business Development at Mainstream Fluid and Air. "Fan arrays have been used for many years in air handling units, to add redundancy, improve performance and increase efficiency. For the first time, facility owners and engineers will be able to apply this same technology to upgrade their cooling towers as well."Solving Real-World Retrofit ChallengesConventional cooling tower systems rely on large, belt- or gear-driven fans with no built-in redundancy—leading to high maintenance costs and vulnerability to mechanical failure.Mainstream’s modular fan arrays solve these issues with:• Modular Installation – Fans can be brought up via elevator or standard access, eliminating the need for cranes or road closures.• Redundancy – If one fan fails, others continue to run, ensuring uninterrupted airflow.• Energy Efficiency – High-efficiency AC or EC motors paired with variable speed control dramatically reduce energy consumption.• Maintenance-Free Operation – No belts or gearboxes means fewer parts to fail—and less time spent on upkeep.• Lower Noise & Vibration – Smaller fans reduce low-frequency noise and vibration for a quieter, smoother operation.• Demand-Based Control – Fan speed modulation matches load conditions, saving energy during off-peak hours.Engineered for Harsh EnvironmentsOur fan arrays are built to withstand the toughest conditions. Each unit features severe-duty construction, shaft-down orientation, and IP66-rated, Totally Enclosed Air Over (TEAO) motors — making them ideal for outdoor and moisture-prone environments. Integrated control panels support analog or BACnet/Modbus control, with options for airflow sensing and manual override for added flexibility.Flexible, Scalable, and ProvenMainstream Cooling Tower Fan Arrays support cooling capacities from 10 to 1,000 tons and are fully customizable for retrofits or new installations. From hospitals and commercial buildings to data centers and manufacturing plants, these systems deliver unmatched versatility, resilience, and performance.Made in the USAEngineered, assembled, and tested in New Jersey, Mainstream’s fan arrays reflect a commitment to American manufacturing and engineering excellence. With decades of experience in air movement solutions, Mainstream continues to be a trusted partner to OEMs, engineers, and facility managers nationwide.Now AvailableMainstream Cooling Tower Fan Arrays are in stock and shipping. To request a quote, site consultation, or technical specifications, visit mainstream-corp.com or email sales@mainstream-corp.com.

