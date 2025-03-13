Mainstream Fluid & Air Joins AMCA International to Further Innovation in Air Movement Industry

Mainstream Fluid & Air joins AMCA, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, industry standards, and high-performance air movement solutions.

Being part of AMCA allows us to contribute to industry standards, stay at the forefront of technological advancements, and ensure our products meet the highest levels of reliability and efficiency.” — Jim Markham, Managing Director

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainstream Fluid & Air, a leading manufacturer of advanced fan systems and air movement solutions, is proud to announce its official membership in the Air Movement and Control Association ( AMCA ). This milestone reinforces Mainstream’s commitment to industry excellence, performance standards, and continuous innovation in air movement technology.AMCA International, a globally recognized organization, is dedicated to advancing the air movement and control industry through rigorous testing, certification, and advocacy. As a member, Mainstream Fluid & Air will collaborate with industry leaders to help shape the future of air system design, efficiency, and performance."Joining AMCA is a significant step for Mainstream," said Jim Markham, Managing Director at Mainstream Fluid & Air. "We’ve always prioritized quality, innovation, and performance in our fan solutions. Being part of AMCA allows us to contribute to industry standards, stay at the forefront of technological advancements, and ensure our products meet the highest levels of reliability and efficiency."Mainstream Fluid & Air specializes in fan arrays , plenum and axial fans, coils, EC, AC and PMEC motors, cooling tower fans, control panels, and VFDs. The company recently introduced IntelliCAT Fan Selection Software, a groundbreaking tool that enables engineers and contractors to spec out their own fans and fan arrays, with future capabilities for self-purchasing.Through AMCA membership, Mainstream Fluid & Air will engage in industry initiatives, participate in standards development, and further its mission to provide cutting-edge air movement solutions that optimize performance, efficiency, and sustainability.For more information about Mainstream Fluid & Air and its innovative product offerings, visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact 908-931-1010About Mainstream Fluid & AirMainstream Fluid & Air is a leading manufacturer of high-performance fan systems and air movement solutions, serving HVAC, industrial, and commercial applications. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer-driven solutions, Mainstream continues to push the boundaries of air system technology.

Step by Step Installation of a Mainstream Fan Array

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.