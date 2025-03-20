Mainstream Fluid & Air Names Infinitum a Preferred Partner for High-Efficiency Fan Motors

Mainstream EDA Axial Fan with Infinitum EC Motor IntelliWALL with Infinitum EC Motor Mainstream and Infinitum Logos

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainstream Fluid & Air is proud to announce Infinitum as one of its preferred partners for high-efficiency fan motors . Infinitum’s innovative motor technology is transforming the HVAC industry, offering unparalleled efficiency, energy savings, and a slim, lightweight design that seamlessly integrates into Mainstream’s cutting-edge fan solutions.The partnership was prominently showcased at the AHR Expo 2025 in Orlando, where various Mainstream fan models were displayed paired with Infinitum motors. This new solution highlights the synergy between Mainstream’s advanced fan array technology and Infinitum’s ultra-efficient motors, demonstrating how the two companies are working together to push the boundaries of performance and sustainability in HVAC applications.“Infinitum’s motor technology aligns perfectly with Mainstream’s mission to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient air movement solutions,” said Sheldon Markham, Director of Business Development at Mainstream Fluid & Air. “Their innovative design and superior efficiency help us provide our customers with industry-leading fan systems that reduce energy consumption and operational costs.”Infinitum’s motors stand out for their unique PCB stator design, which drastically reduces weight and material usage while increasing efficiency and reliability. Their compact form factor enables seamless integration into Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE fan arrays and IntelliWALL plenum fans , creating smarter, more sustainable HVAC solutions.Mainstream and Infinitum are working on future collaborations into new product lines and applications. As the demand for energy-efficient and space-saving HVAC solutions grows, both companies are committed to continuous innovation and delivering best-in-class technology to the market.About Mainstream Fluid & AirMainstream Fluid & Air is a leading provider of innovative air movement solutions, specializing in high-efficiency fan systems, fan arrays, lab exhaust systems, and custom HVAC solutions. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and energy efficiency, Mainstream partners with top-tier technology providers to deliver superior solutions to the HVAC industry.About InfinitumInfinitum is redefining motor technology with its breakthrough PCB stator motors that deliver unmatched efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. By eliminating the traditional iron core and utilizing a lightweight, modular design, Infinitum motors significantly reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint, making them an ideal choice for modern HVAC and industrial applications.

