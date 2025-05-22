Sticky Brand and Vermont Green FC Partner to Champion Environmental and Social Responsibility in Vermont

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sticky Brand proudly announces its fourth, season-long collaboration with Vermont Green Football Club, the state's newest sports team. Starting in Vermont Green’s inaugural 2022 season, the partnership aligns Sticky Brand’s values around environmental awareness and sustainability with Vermont Green’s mission focused on environmental justice.

Vermont Green FC has embarked on an ambitious mission to embed environmental justice into its competitive strategy, operational processes, and culture. The Club believes soccer can be a powerful catalyst for a more environmentally sustainable and socially just world.

Sticky Brand is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment by using eco-friendly inks and recyclable packaging, and operating in a “LEED” certified green facility that runs off 100% carbon free and 78% renewable energy. Sticky Brand has an impressive goal to transition to zero landfill waste by 2026.

“Sticky Brand has been a tremendous partner in helping Vermont Green FC expand the reach of our club,” said Sam Glickman, co-founder of Vermont Green FC. “Their high-quality stickers are a vibrant extension of our brand—shared with fans at the stadium and included in every online order. They’ve helped us build stronger connections with our community, generate meaningful revenue, and stay true to our values of creativity, accessibility, and purpose-driven business.”

Sticky Brand is honored to continue its support for Vermont Green FC and looks forward to supporting Vermont’s leadership in environmental and social responsibility. For more information on Sticky Brand and its sustainability initiatives, visit stickybrand.com.

Click here to learn more about Sticky Brand at www.stickybrand.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.