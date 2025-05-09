Sticky Brand Named Best Sticker and Label Company in Vermont, Winning 2025 Best of Business Award

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sticky Brand wins 2025 Best of Business Award as the best sticker and label company in Vermont. Sticky Brand was recognized by VermontBIZ as a winner in their Best of Business (BOB) program which celebrates and honors the best companies across the state.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by VermontBIZ as the best Sticker and Label company in Vermont. Winning this award for the second time is especially gratifying and speaks to our team’s commitment and dedication. The entire Sticky Brand team works hard to deliver on our promise to provide the best quality custom stickers and labels with exceptional service to each of our customers every day,” said David Goldsmith, CMO, Sticky Brand.

For complete results of the 2025 VermontBIZ Best of Business Awards, go to:

http://vermontbiz.squarespace.com/2025-bob-winners/

Sticky Brand, headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, has experienced impressive growth as a leading provider of custom stickers and labels. Sticky Brand serves a wide range of customers, ranging from local Vermont businesses like Cabot, Ben & Jerry's, and Zero Gravity, to national brands including NBA, YouTube, and Spotify. As a Vermont-based company, Sticky Brand is deeply rooted in the local community and is honored to be included among the top businesses in the state. The company maintains strong partnerships with many local organizations and is a long time sponsor of the Vermont Green Football Club.

Sticky Brand is not only committed to providing exceptional products and customer service, but also to minimizing its impact on the environment. The company uses eco-friendly inks, and recyclable packaging and operates in a “LEED” certified, green facility which is 100% carbon-free and uses 78% renewable energy.

Sticky Brand has received several other prestigious awards including top ranking on the 2023 and 2024 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and ranking No. 7 in the recently announced Boston Globe’s list of New England’s Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies.

Click here to learn more about Sticky Brand at www.stickybrand.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.