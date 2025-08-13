Sticky Brand Ranks Among the Top 14% of Fastest Growing Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List

Sticky Brand Makes the Inc. 5000 list for the Third Time, at No. 719 in 2025, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 576%

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Sticky Brand is No. 719 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

We are extremely proud to be recognized for the 3rd time by Inc. 5000 as one of America’s fastest-growing companies. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Sticky Brand team, all of whom are committed to our promise to provide the best quality custom stickers with exceptional service to each of our customers every day,” said Michael Rist, CEO, Sticky Brand.

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Sticky Brand offers high-quality, affordable custom stickers through an easy-to-use online ordering system with 100% customer satisfaction. Sticky Brand's customers range from local artists, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, to the NBA, YouTube, and Spotify.

In addition to being included on the Inc. 5000 list for the 3rd year in a row, Sticky Brand has received several other prestigious awards including ranking No. 7 in the Boston Globe’s inaugural list of New England’s Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies and winning a 2025 VermontBIZ Best of Business Award as the best sticker and label company in Vermont.

The company is committed to minimizing its environmental impact through the use of eco-friendly inks and recyclable packaging, partnerships with environmental organizations, and running a "LEED" certified, green facility with 100% carbon-free and over 78% renewable energy.

Learn more about Sticky Brand at www.stickybrand.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

