Oola Bowls® Launches Bold New Functional Menu Amid Rapid Expansion

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” today announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity and its most expansive, colorful menu to date—designed to deliver functional wellness and joyful indulgence to communities across the U.S.The new lineup—featuring five new açaí bowls as well as new blends, beverages, and grab-and-go snacks—is a bold expression of innovation, curated to respond to customers’ evolving moods and focus on full body systems and lifestyles in today’s modern wellness culture. Also debuting: açaí soft-serve , a first-of-its-kind healthy indulgence for any time of day, and parfaits featuring ultra smooth high-pulp açaí and layered toppings.“This is food that does more,” said Joe Ferderbar, Co-founder of Oola. “We’ve curated a menu and add-ons that are craveable, trend-forward, and designed to meet the real needs for the whole family—whether they’re looking for energy, recovery, or just something that makes them smile.”The menu is rolling out systemwide starting this Memorial Day weekend, just as Oola prepares to open more locations in Pennsylvania as well as in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Virginia in the coming months.“This menu marks the next chapter for Oola,” said YY Cheng, Chief Growth Officer. “We’re redefining what everyday wellness can look—and taste—like. These offerings aren’t just delicious; they’re purposeful. They reflect our belief that food should help people live better, feel better, and stay balanced.”The new offerings are grounded in Oola’s mission: to nourish and empower our communities, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. With indulgent trend-forward options designed to meet customers' desire for everyday wellness, the menu reflects the brand’s practical approach to feeling good and living well.As the brand expands its footprint, franchisees are excited about how the new menu enhances both customer satisfaction and store performance.“This is exactly what our guests have been asking for,” said Andrew Agee, a multi-unit franchisee with several locations in Lebanon and Hershey, PA. “Families love our bowls, but now we can become part of their daily routines. That’s huge for brand love—and for the community we’re building here.” Agee has plans to open more locations in Pennsylvania and beyond as the brand continues to gain momentum.New franchisees are also joining the movement, including Mark Strine from Shrewsbury, PA and Erin and Travis Risser from Hamilton Mill in the newly formed city of Mulberry in northern Gwinnett County, just outside of Atlanta.“Originally from Lancaster, PA, we’ve been long time fans of Oola,” said Erin Risser. “The product, the energy, the community—all of it stood out. But this new menu takes it to the next level. It gives us even more ways to serve our new community in Greater Atlanta and be part of the wellness journey here.”With 13 Oola locations open and dozens more opening throughout the East Coast and expanding West now through 2026, Oola is quickly becoming a thought leader in the functional food and wellness categories. Oola is opening its next franchised location in Shrewsbury, PA with Grand Opening celebrations on Saturday, May 31, 2025. For location and menu details, visit www.oolabowls.com About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

