SOUK Studio Launches Yoga Continuing Education Program for Summer 2025

SOUK Yoga Studio NYC 2025 Summer Yoga Mentorship Program at SOUK SOUK's Mentorship Program for Certified Yoga Instructors, Summer 2025

A Hands-On Mentorship Training Experience for Certified Yoga Teachers

Yoga is a lifelong journey, and growth is continuous. This mentorship program is a wonderful occasion to strengthen your connection to your practice, students, and community.” — Rima Rabbath & Monica Jaggi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOUK Studio, a contemporary yoga studio and community in New York City, is excited to announce its Summer 2025 Mentorship Program , designed to elevate certified yoga teachers through immersive training and one-on-one mentorship.Now accepting applications, this yoga apprenticeship program has been thoughtfully crafted to expand instructors’ teaching skills and connect them with seasoned mentors in a supportive, community-focused environment.ABOUT SOUK'S SUMMER YOGA MENTORSHIP TRAININGThe Summer 2025 SOUK Mentorship Training Program is a 10-week program that kicks off in June and runs through August.Offering a comprehensive curriculum centered on yoga continuing education , this program is designed for both new and experienced teachers who are ready to advance their professional path as certified yoga instructors—or reinspire their teaching journey.With a focus on teaching technique, anatomy, philosophy, Sanskrit pronunciation of poses, and hands-on adjustments, this SOUK program will deliver practical skills and a deeper understanding of yogic traditions.GET TO KNOW PARTICIPATING MENTORSSOUK Studio is thrilled to collaborate with a diverse group of mentors, each bringing their own expertise and teaching style to the program. This summer’s mentors are: Francesca Bove (Katonah Yoga); Adrienne Burke (Jivamukti Yoga); Ali Cramer (Vinyasa); Maria Cutrona (Vinyasa); Ashley Dorr (Shala Vinyasa); Shanna Honkomp (Jivamukti Yoga); Rima Rabath (Jivamukti Yoga); and Jessica Stickler (Jivamukti Yoga).UNIQUE VALUE OF SOUK’S SUMMER MENTORSHIP TRAINING PROGRAMSOUK Studio's Summer 2025 Mentorship Program offers participants some distinct advantages, including (but not limited to):1. Specialized one-on-one training and workshops with seasoned yoga instructors.2. Hands-on teaching opportunities and real-time feedback.3. Workshops focused on anatomy, sequencing, hands-on adjustments, and effective teaching techniques,4. Opportunities to deepen understandings of yoga philosophy while cultivating meaningful connections with fellow yoga teachers and renowned mentors.5. All-In SOUK Membership for the 10-week duration of the Mentorship.6. A 15% Discount on all Continuing Education Programs that will be valid for 1 year after the completion of the Mentorship.HOW TO FIND OUT MORE & APPLYSOUK Studio is currently accepting applications for its 2025 Mentorship Program, and early bird registration ends May 31st.Prospective participants are encouraged to visit SOUK’s Summer Yoga Mentorship Program page here for more information and to complete the application process to join this apprenticeship.Please note that spaces are limited and early registration is recommended to secure a spot in this yoga teacher training program designed for certified instructors.ABOUT SOUK STUDIOFounded by Rima Rabbath and Monica Jaggi, SOUK Studio is a premier yoga studio in the heart of NYC’s Flatiron/NoMad neighborhood. Committed to cultivating community, mindfulness, and transformative practices, SOUK Studio offers a range of classes, workshops, and programs to empower all levels of practitioners to explore yoga in its many forms, as well as sound meditation, frequency breathwork, and more. With a dedicated team of experienced instructors, SOUK provides a welcoming environment for growth, connection, and self-discovery.

