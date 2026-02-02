High Society Recognized as Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness by NABR

High Society | Curated Fitness & Wellness High Society Founder, Erin Schirack High Society Wins Best & Brightest in Wellness 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Society, a luxury fitness consulting firm, has been named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness in 2025 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).The Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness awards celebrate companies that prioritize a comprehensive, people-centered approach to wellness through culture, environment, leadership commitment, and physical and mental health initiatives.High Society was selected alongside a national group of winners representing diverse industries, placing the firm among organizations setting the national standard for workplace wellness.A NATIONAL BENCHMARK FOR WORKPLACE WELLNESS EXCELLENCEEarning the Best and Brightest in Wellness honor signals more than just engaging in wellness programming. It reflects an organization’s ability to integrate well-being into the way it operates, leads, and grows.Consequently, this award is reserved for companies that demonstrate sustained, enterprise-level commitment to advancing wellness through intentional design, leadership alignment, and embedded operational practices that reinforce sustainable performance.As NABR President Jennifer Kluge has explained, “winning the Best and Brightest in Wellness award is a testament to [a company’s] commitment to creating a supportive and healthy workplace culture. These companies are setting a high standard for wellness initiatives and truly making a positive impact.”SUPPORTING WELLNESS-DRIVEN BRANDS & ENVIRONMENTSHigh Society operates at the intersection of brand, experience, and well-being, advising organizations on how to activate wellness as a strategic growth lever.Offering a range of consulting services, High Society supports luxury fitness, wellness, hotel, and hospitality brands with market positioning, growth strategy, and experience design, while also offering curated corporate wellness programming that strengthens culture, engagement, and performance.Moving deeper into 2026, High Society will continue to fine-tune its focus on luxury consulting engagements with:>> Premium fitness and wellness brands seeking differentiated positioning and scalable growth>> Boutique and lifestyle hotel groups integrating wellness-forward guest experiences and monthly programs>> Hospitality-driven brands elevating experiential design, programming, and service models.This strategic direction reinforces High Society’s belief that enduring brand value is created when innovative strategy, wellness, and operational excellence are developed in parallel.PARTNERING WITH BEST-IN-CLASS FITNESS & WELLNESS BRANDSAs part of its mission to advance wellness and engagement, High Society collaborates with a curated group of premier fitness, wellness, and lifestyle brands in Chicago and New York, aligning with partners that set the standard for quality, innovation, and best-in-class experiences.High Society brand partners include (and are not limited to):>> Sweat Sessions Studio (Chicago)>> Barry’s (Chicago & New York)>> Zen Yoga Garage (Chicago)>> Btone Fitness Lakeview (Chicago)>> Aire Ancient Baths (Chicago)>> Barre3 West Village (New York)This ever-expanding network enables High Society to deliver exclusive, bespoke programming, activations, and consulting services that drive measurable value for partners while enhancing guest and participant experiences.ABOUT HIGH SOCIETYHigh Society is a luxury consulting firm specializing in fitness, wellness, and hospitality, providing strategic advisory services that drive differentiated positioning, experience optimization, and scalable growth. Known for innovation and ingenuity, High Society partners with organizations to align strategy, brand, and operations—delivering measurable business impact and long-term value.For more information, visit the High Society website

