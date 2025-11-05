Austin Attorney Todd A. Wilson Recognized as 2025 Super Lawyer

TAW Law Texas | Austin Estate Planning & Probate Law Firm Austin Attorney Todd A. Wilson Experienced Team at TAW Law Texas (Attorneys & Non-Attorney Staff)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd A. Wilson , a leading estate planning and probate attorney in Austin, has been featured on the 2025 Super Lawyerslist. This prestigious recognition reflects Mr. Wilson’s commitment to providing trusted legal counsel in complex estate planning matters and probate proceedings throughout Central Texas.2025 SUPER LAWYERS RECOGNITIONSuper Lawyers is a national rating service operated by Thomson Reuters and focused on identifying outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas. Each year, Super Lawyers honors are reserved for attorneys who have attained a high degree of professional achievement, as well as peer recognition.The selection process is highly competitive, involving:>> Nominations by peers or identification by the Super Lawyers research team>> Independent research evaluating professional achievement, honors, verdicts and settlements, experience, and pro bono work>> Peer evaluation, with top-rated attorneys reviewing candidates within their practice areas.Only about 5% of attorneys in each state are named to the Super Lawyers list each year, making this a renowned distinction among attorneys and a reliable resource for prospective clients searching for trusted legal representation.The annual list is published in Super Lawyers Magazine, regional publications, and online directories.LEGAL FOCUS AND PRACTICE AREASAustin Attorney Todd A. Wilson focuses his practice on estate planning, probate, and related legal matters, including (but not limited to):>> Wills, trusts, and other estate planning services>> Uncontested probate at a flat-fee rate, with court costs included>> Contested probate cases and probate litigation>> Complex estate planning for blended families, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals>> Estate tax mitigation strategies>> Real estate privacy trusts (REPTs) With this approach, Mr. Wilson delivers tailored strategies that protect assets, honor client wishes, and provide clarity in opaque estate planning and probate matters.COMMITMENT TO CLIENTS AND COMMUNITYMr. Wilson’s recognition by Super Lawyers highlights his dedication to providing clients with exceptional counsel, peace of mind, and practical solutions in what are often emotionally and financially significant moments.His practice is built on careful attention to detail, responsiveness, and value-focused strategies rooted in a deep understanding of Texas estate and probate law.ABOUT TAW LAW TEXASTAW Law Texas is an Austin-based law firm dedicated to guiding individuals and families through estate planning and probate matters with clarity and confidence. The firm provides comprehensive services, including wills and trusts, probate administration, guardianships, and more. Delivering tailored services and solutions, TAW Law helps clients protect their legacies, navigate complex legal processes, and make better plans for the future.

