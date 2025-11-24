Ashland Leather Kicks Off Early Black Friday Sale with Exclusive Deals & Handcrafted Gifts

Ashland Leather in Chicago, IL High-Quality Handmade Leather Gifts Heritage Leather Goods, Guaranteed for Life

Our focus has always been simple: heritage leather goods, guaranteed for life, made the right way. When customers invest in something built to last, the savings extend far beyond a single sale.” — Phil Kalas, Co-Founder of Ashland Leather

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashland Leather has officially kicked off its Early Black Friday Event , inviting customers to enjoy exclusive savings on the brand’s most coveted leather wallets , belts, and accessories before the holiday rush.Through November 27th, shoppers can enjoy 10% off sitewide and exclusive early access to limited Black Friday discounts and releases by signing up for the Ashland Leather email newsletter. This sale marks the beginning of a season filled with surprise savings events, leading up to even bigger Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions at the end of the month.EARLY BLACK FRIDAY & 2025 BLACK FRIDAY SALEThe Early Black Friday sale is currently running and will extend through November 27, giving newsletter subscribers priority access to discounted products and a code for 10% off their purchase.On November 28, the full Black Friday Sale will officially begin, opening Ashland Leather’s complete lineup of handcrafted wallets, belts, and accessories to all shoppers at reduced pricing.Each piece in this 2025 Black Friday sale is handcrafted in Chicago using Horween’s world-renowned leathers while serving as a testament to Ashland’s enduring partnership with one of the oldest tanneries in the U.S. For customers looking to secure a timeless gift—or invest in a lifelong piece of leathercraft—the Black Friday window offers the best opportunity of the year.“Every wallet and belt made at Ashland Leather is built to age, and everything is made in small batches. So, when something sells out during the holidays, that’s usually it until the next year,” explains Dan Cordova, Ashland Leather Co-Founder.2025 CYBER MONDAY SALEFollowing the Black Friday event, Cyber Monday will close out the holiday weekend with one final wave of offers, including restocked favorites and limited-run colorways that won’t be seen again until 2026.Details about Ashland’s 2025 Cyber Monday sale will be revealed to email subscribers ahead of time, making the Ashland newsletter key to staying ahead of every drop and holiday sales event.BESTSELLERS & MARQUEE LEATHER PRODUCTSAshland Leather’s Black Friday lineup features a mix of bestsellers and rare releases that highlight the company’s commitment to craftsmanship and design integrity. Each piece is made from Horween Leather and hand-finished in Chicago, embodying a century-old tradition of quality. Some signature pieces that consistently make great holiday gifts are featured below.JOHNNY THE FOX WALLETAs the brand’s bestselling billfold, the Johnny the Fox wallet delivers classic style refined for modern life. Slim, durable, and perfectly balanced, Johnny the Fox is crafted from Horween Shell Cordovan or Chromexcel and is designed to develop a rich patina that looks better with age.FAT HERBIE WALLETAshland’s flagship design, the Fat Herbie, defies convention. Its innovative layout distributes bulk evenly across both sides, reducing thickness and wear. Equal parts bold and practical, the Fat Herbie wallet is a statement of what Ashland does best—rethink tradition without compromising quality.LEATHER BELTSBelts from Ashland Leather are cut, beveled, and finished by hand, creating pieces that wear well, soften to fit, and develop a rich, beautiful patina over time. Durable and made to last, Ashland Leather’s belts are a versatile holiday gift that can elevate everything from weekend denim to office attire.SHELL CORDOVAN BELTSFor those who appreciate rarity, the Shell Cordovan belt is an heirloom-quality piece that merges beauty with endurance. Its deep luster and strength come from Horween’s meticulous tanning process, resulting in a unique leather belt that’s as refined as it is resilient.ABOUT ASHLAND LEATHERFounded by Phil Kalas and Dan Cordova, veterans of Chicago’s Horween Leather Company, Ashland Leather was born out of a shared passion for quality, heritage, and craftsmanship.At Ashland Leather, the mission is simple—experienced artisans who take pride in crafting the highest-quality leather goods that improve with age. From design to finishing, the result is a collection that celebrates American leather and craftsmanship at its finest, with every cut, stitch, and leather product serving as a testament to what it means to make things the right way.Sign up for the Ashland Leather newsletter to get a 10% off code, early access to limited-edition Black Friday releases, and updates on the latest events (and more).

