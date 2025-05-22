Announcing Inaugural Recipients of the Alexandra Hallock Capacity Building Grant for Small Nonprofits

Cause Strategy Partners announces grants to three nonprofits as inaugural recipients of the Alexandra Hallock Capacity Building Grant for Small Nonprofits.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cause Strategy Partners, in partnership with Tradeweb and Dolce Vita, is pleased to announce grants to three nonprofit organizations across the United States as inaugural recipients of the Alexandra Hallock Capacity Building Grant for Small Nonprofits.Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 400 applicants, the inaugural grantees for this opportunity are:- Girls In Gear Inc. (Montclair, NJ), whose mission is to embolden girls of all ages and abilities, especially low-income girls and girls of color, by using bike skills to foster confidence, autonomy, and independence- Hattie B. Black Women In Progress (Sierra Vista, AZ), an organization that works to serve, inspire, and teach unity within underrepresented groups that encourages empowerment, growth, and confidence within all young women- Inland Oasis (Moscow, ID), an organization that supports the LGBTQ+ Community and Allies on the Palouse through educational, social, and health programmingAwardees will each receive a one-time $20,000 unrestricted grant, in addition to a host of pro-bono capacity-building supports, to invest in amplifying their impact and strengthening their organizational capacity, empowering these organizations to effect meaningful change in their communities long into the future.Established in 2024 to honor the extraordinary life and legacy of Alexandra Hallock — affectionately known to many as “Allie” — this grant opportunity is designed to support small nonprofit organizations in the U.S. whose mission and work champion human rights, girls' and women's empowerment, and/or LGBTQ+ causes. By investing in grassroots organizations serving the causes that were closest to Allie’s heart, Cause Strategy Partners honors her vision of a world where every voice is heard, every life is valued, and every human right is upheld.Cause Strategy Partners’ Founder & CEO, Rob Acton, shared, “Allie dedicated her career to building leadership and infrastructure at nonprofit organizations doing important work in communities across the United States and the United Kingdom. Her passion, positivity, and belief in the power of volunteerism for accomplishing good were unmatched. This grant is designed to preserve Allie's legacy while strengthening organizations doing crucial human rights and empowerment work.”Thanks to the partnership of Tradeweb and Dolce Vita, who share Cause Strategy Partners’ commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations and Allie's passion for giving back, this opportunity will triple its impact by supporting three distinct nonprofit organizations.Fred Strobel, Managing Director and Global Head of Human Resources at Tradeweb, said, “At Tradeweb, we are committed to investing in people and ideas that drive lasting, positive change. Supporting this grant honors Allie Hallock’s inspiring legacy and the values she lived every day. We’re proud to stand behind these exceptional grantee organizations as they strengthen their communities and expand opportunity for those they serve.”“Community is at the heart of everything we do at Dolce Vita,” expressed Rachae Robb, Vice President of Operations and Marketing for Dolce Vita. “Partnering with these incredible nonprofits allows us to champion the causes that matter most — empowering women and creating inclusive spaces for all. We’re proud to honor Alexandra Hallock’s memory by standing with emerging leaders who are making a lasting impact.”Cause Strategy Partners will offer this opportunity again in 2026; further details will be available later this year. To learn more and for program updates, visit our website ABOUT CAUSE STRATEGY PARTNERSCause Strategy Partners​ is the technology-powered board placement​ and governance training provider that connects executives and employees from the world’s leading companies with high-impact nonprofit organizations. With a track-record of successfully placing ​more professionals on nonprofit boards​ than anyone in the industry​, Cause Strategy Partners wrote the book on connecting busy professionals with their cause. As a Certified Benefit Corporation, Cause Strategy Partners’ award-winning BoardLead program and Executive Concierge Board Placement service ensures board members​ are ​engaged and effective from day one​. Cause Strategy Partners provides the purpose-driven pathway for fulfilling service and experiential leadership opportunities that drive professional development, increase employee engagement and ultimately, strengthen the nonprofit sector. Cause Strategy Partners boasts a global network of 1,500 nonprofit partners and has trained 30,000 Fortune 500 professionals.

