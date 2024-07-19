New Book Announcement: "Becoming a Causie: Champion Your Cause Through Nonprofit Board Leadership"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cause Strategy Partners announces the upcoming release of a transformative new book titled Becoming a Causie: Champion Your Cause Through Nonprofit Board Leadership by the company’s Founder and CEO, Rob Acton. Published by Advantage Media Group | ForbesBooks, this comprehensive guide aims to empower individuals interested in making a significant impact on a cause they care about through effective nonprofit board leadership.
Pre-sales launched on July 16, 20024 immediately catapulted Becoming a Causie to the #1 Amazon Best Seller in Philanthropy & Charity. The pre-sale period offers readers an exclusive opportunity to reserve their copy ahead of the official launch, and to download a free chapter (available on RobActon.com). The book is available for purchase in print, digital, and audiobook formats. An official book release date of September 3, 2024 will coincide with a national book tour.
Written for busy professionals who are driven by a cause they care deeply about, but struggle to find the time or don’t have the know-how to make a real difference, Becoming a Causie provides a framework for tapping into your experiences, values, and passions to identify the right cause and set you on a path towards serving on a nonprofit board with excellence. In short - how to become a Causie.
Sharing his own story, and the stories of other Causies, Acton covers a variety of topics to aid your search for the right service opportunity:
Identify Your Cause. Whether you’re swimming in a sea of passions or you think you have a cause but it’s not focused, Acton will walk you through how to pinpoint your cause and help you determine your “Causie style.”
Find Your Fit. With potentially dozens of organizations serving your cause, Acton will help you home in on the perfect match for your style and impact goals.
Make a Stellar First Impression. Learn how to skillfully introduce yourself and set the stage for success, making the most of your first encounter with the organization. It’s true that you only get one chance to make a first impression!
Increase Your Engagement. Prepare to land a coveted seat on the board of directors by understanding board member responsibilities and Acton’s “Higher Standard of Board Service.”
Start Strong and Confident. Articulate the specific influence you plan to make from your new leadership position – what Acton calls your “Personal Impact Hypothesis,” and hit the ground running.
Advanced Praise for Becoming a Causie:
"Rob Acton provides the definitive roadmap for a busy professional to find and serve their cause. A must-read for anyone eager to make an impact in the world!" – Karamo Brown, Emmy Award Winning Television Host, Producer, and Activist
“Becoming a Causie is insightful and thought-provoking, begging the question, 'What is your cause?' Rob defines what it means to be purpose-driven and helps readers unlock how we find deeper, intentional meaning in the work we do and the causes we support.”
- Shannon Schuyler, US Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer, PwC
For more information about Becoming a Causie and to participate in the pre-sale, please visit www.RobActon.com.
About the Author:
Rob Acton, J.D. is the Founder & CEO of Cause Strategy Partners and author of the book entitled, Becoming a Causie: Champion Your Cause Through Nonprofit Board Leadership, published by Advantage Media Group | ForbesBooks. Through his firm’s signature program BoardLead, Cause Strategy Partners has placed nearly 3,000 professionals in the United States and the United Kingdom on nonprofit boards, while training tens-of-thousands more in high-impact nonprofit board service.
Rob is a recognized expert on nonprofit governance and leadership, training thousands of professionals each year on high-impact board service. He has nearly three decades of experience founding, leading, and scaling social good organizations as both a nonprofit chief executive and board leader. He served for 11 years as Executive Director of two nonprofit organizations: Taproot Foundation in New York City and Cabrini Green Legal Aid in Chicago.
Rob has served on numerous governing and advisory boards over the years, and currently chairs the Board of Directors of Broadway Inspirational Voices.
Erin Pierson
Erin Pierson
Cause Strategy Partners
+1 201-803-0351
erin@causestrategypartners.com