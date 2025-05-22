NEW JERSEY REPUBLICAN LEADERS HOST HISTORIC CAPITOL HILL ASSEMBLAGE AGAINST TRANSNATIONAL ISLAMIST TERRORISM

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Hindu Jewish Congress (AHJC) hosted a Roundtable discussion by Hindu American and Jewish American leaders at the Capitol Hill Club receiving resounding support from Republican lawmakers who attended the event, including, among others, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives- Mike Johnson; Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs of South and Central Asia- Tom Kean; Chairman of the Congressional Executive Commission on China- Chris Smith, Chairman of the National Intelligence Enterprise, Brian Fitzpatrick; and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Mike McCaul. A first-of-its-kind national political advocacy organization, AHJC was launched this year by Hindu American- Arthur Kapoor, AHJC Chairman and Jewish American- Dr. Munr Kazmir, AHJC Vice Chairman, both well known in NJ Republican politics, the Republican National Committee, and the 2024 Trump-Vance Presidential campaign.The AHJC Roundtable discussions established the connectivity between the terror attacks in Gaza, Israel (10/7/2023), terror attacks in Kashmir, India (4/26/205), the ongoing antisemitic college campus riots in various US cities, and the escalating terror threats to US homeland and national security interests.To wit, Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted the importance of a three-way partnership between America, India and Israel, which President Trump and Republican lawmakers hope to advance in trade, intelligence sharing, and defense cooperation. Remarks by Rep. Tom Kean, Mike McCaul, and Chris Smith reiterated the same message and further emphasized the imprimatur of the Chinese nexus in today’s global Jihad. AHJC Board member, Rajiv Malhotra, provided deep background policy examples of the Whats, the Whys, the Whos of transnational Islamist terrorism and the critical need for thought leadership by an organization such as AHJC.Under development by AHJC are many more policy events and a robust legislative advocacy plan that expound upon the Roundtable discussions. Chairman Arthur Kapoor further announced a Fundraising Gala to be hosted at Mar-a-Lago, West Palm Beach, Florida on October 28, 2025; the major headliners and speakers to be made public very soon.####

