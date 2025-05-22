Great Place to Work® names Openmind Networks one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces in Tech™ 2025

The Best Workplaces in Tech™ list celebrates the innovative, flexible and forward-thinking cultures developed by organisations across Ireland’s tech sector.

Being recognised as a Best Workplace in Tech means a great deal to us as we pursue the highest standards in telecoms software. Our team shows the world what Irish companies can achieve.” — Alex Duncan, CEO at Openmind Networks

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place to Work Ireland has recognised Openmind Networks as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces in Tech 2025.Now in its fifth year, the Best Workplaces in Tech™ list celebrates the innovative, flexible and forward-thinking cultures developed by organisations across Ireland’s dynamic technology sector. All honourees must first earn Great Place to Work-Certified™ status, based on the global Best Workplaces™ methodology.Openmind Networks, headquartered in Dublin with customers in more than 50 countries, employs just under 100 people—most in highly technical roles dedicated to advancing mobile messaging since the early 2000s.“Being recognised as a Best Workplace in Tech means a great deal to us as we pursue the highest standards in telecoms software,” said Alex Duncan, CEO, Openmind Networks. “Our team shows the world what Ireland can achieve, helping some of the globe’s largest brands deliver over 2.7 billion text messages every day.”Alex Duncan, CEO, Openmind Networks“In the highly competitive tech sector, a strong workplace culture is a true competitive advantage,” added Cathal Divilly, CEO, Great Place to Work Ireland. “The organisations on this list are strengthening their employer brand, attracting top talent and positioning themselves for long-term success. Congratulations to everyone recognised this year for setting a standard others aspire to follow.”About Openmind NetworksOpenmind Networks is an independent technology company specialising in mobile messaging software for the telecom industry. Its solutions enable operators to consolidate core messaging, protect their networks and unlock the potential of business messaging and 5G. With a team of seasoned experts, Openmind has driven innovation in mobile messaging for more than two decades.Learn more at www.openmindnetworks.com About Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture. We help organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. We recognise Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in more than 60 countries.To join the thousands of companies that have committed to building high-trust company cultures that help them attract, retain and take care of their people, contact us about getting Certified™️ today. or find out more about the Best Workplaces in Tech here.Learn more at greatplacetowork.ieMedia ContactBrendan TobinT +353 1 633 0070E info@openmindnetworks.comAre you interested in joining the award-winning team at Openmind Networks? We are currently hiring. For more information on job openings with Openmind, please visit our Careers Page.

